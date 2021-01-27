A new Food Lion opens in old BI-LO location in Columbia. Here’s what to know

A Food Lion grocery store has opened up in West Columbia. Food Lion

The former BI-LO grocery store in Cayce reopened Wednesday morning as a Food Lion at 300 Knox Abbott Drive in the Parkland Plaza shopping center.

Food Lion will have around 75 employees and serve customers daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. The company acquired 62 BI-LO/Harvey’s Supermarket locations last year.

“I’ve lived in the Cayce/West Columbia area most of my life, and I’m so proud to have been able to serve this community over the last 30 years in the grocery business,” said Tim Smith, store manager of the new Food Lion. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue to serve the Cayce community as a Food Lion store manager.”

Customers can find produce from W.P. Rawl Farms from Pelion, popcorn from Columbia company Cromer’s Popcorn, and Iron City Coffee roasted in Blythewood. Food Lion will carry a total of 36 South Carolina vendors in the store.

Food Lion was founded in Salisbury, N.C., in 1957, and has more than 1,000 stores in 10 states and employs more than 77,000 associates, according to the company.

Food Lion will replace other existing BI-LO stores in the Midlands at:

▪ 4464 Devine St., Columbia The store will close Feb. 7.

▪ 6021 Saint Andrews Road, Columbia The store will close during the second week of March.

▪ 2453 Charleston Highway, Cayce The store closes Jan. 24 and will reopen by Feb. 14.