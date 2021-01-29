The owner of El Mariachi Supermercado plans another Mexican grocery store in Columbia

From the owner of the El Mariachi Supermercados comes another Mexican grocery store in West Columbia.

Vicente Telez is opening Plaza Garibaldi in West Columbia on Augusta Road across from Whetzel’s Automotive in the fall of 2021. The 8,000-square-foot building will be split into a grocery store and a Mexican restaurant.

The new building will have a custom tortilla machine produced in Mexico that can make 3,000 tortillas per hour, according to the project manager for the development, Spence Little.

Telez has two other grocery stores in the Midlands, at 1735 Decker Blvd. in Decker Plaza and at 1078 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia. In 2014, Telez doubled the size of his store on Decker Boulevard, making it more than 15,000 square feet and one of the largest Mexican grocery stores in the Midlands.

Telez and his brother, Jose Lues Telez, run the stores and a fourth grocery store in Charlotte, N.C. They are natives of the Puebla state in Mexico.

Little said his team with M. Dillon Construction will break ground on the new building next week.