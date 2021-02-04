Looking for a new way to celebrate? Chef-themed party company to open in Columbia

A Flour Power kids cooking studio will open on Forest Drive in Columbia in Summer 2021. The Raleigh-based company is opening its first South Carolina location. Susan Caldwell

Flour Power Studios, a company that throws chef-led cooking parties, classes and team building workshops, is coming to Columbia this summer.

Flour Power Columbia will be at 4525 Forest Drive in the Forest Village shopping center, near Be Beep A Toy Shop and Village Idiot Pizza, according to the company’s website.

Aaron and Ashleen Scheuer of Columbia are opening the Forest Drive franchise that will be an open concept kitchen with “farmhouse charm.” The Scheuers were inspired by their 2-year-old daughter to open Flour Power, in an effort to provide more things to do for kids in Columbia.

The company’s wide-ranging offerings include cooking classes for people of all ages — from 2.5 to adults — as well as “a ton of parties,” said founder and franchisor Susan Caldwell. “We also host corporate team building events; field trips, etiquette classes for kids, cooking camps, kids night out, home school cooking classes and more,” said Caldwell.

For each birthday party, a Flour Power chef will guide guests in making two different menu options that go along with the theme of the party. Flour Power will be stocked with residential appliances, so kids can recreate what they make at home.

Birthday party packages feature an hour and a half of guided cooking instructions for kids ages 3 and older. There are 39 different party themes to choose from including cook like a celebrity chef, grosser than gross and Minecraft.

Each theme has different food options for the kids to cook, like Hawaiian pizza for the Hawaiian Luau-themed party and Wookie cookies for the Star Wars-themed party. All-inclusive parties start at $329.

The studio is not just for kids. Flour Power also offers adult classes for anyone 18 and older and company team-building classes to “provide high-impact learning, increase team skills and communications, and improve morale and productivity,” according to the company.

Teams can participate in Iron Chef challenges based off of the popular television show, instructor led classes or customized events. Most of the team building events are 2 hours and cost $395 for up to 11 participants. Also, all Flour Power Studios host a free monthly special needs cooking class, open to all ages and abilities.

Caldwell opened the first Flour Power studio in Raleigh, N.C., in 2009 after working as a personal trainer and seeing how much kids enjoyed learning how to make healthy foods. Caldwell franchised the company in 2016 and now has 16 locations in eight states.