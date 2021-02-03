Poke Bros. signs lease at Village at Sandhills; wings joint expanding in Lexington

Village at Sandhill

Poke Bros. restaurant is leasing space at the Village at Sandhills, and Tasty Wings and Seafood is leasing restaurant space in Lexington, according to lease transactions from NAI Columbia.

Poke Bros. leased a 1,300 square-foot space at the Village at Sandhills in Northeast Richland. The restaurant chain serves Hawaiian-style fresh, marinated raw fish layered with rice, vegetables and sauces. Some consider it, “sushi in a bowl.”

The company’s other Midlands locations are in Lexington, Five Points, Irmo and the Vista.

Some of the poke bowl options available at Poke Bros

Tasty Wings and Seafood has leased space at 1781 S. Lake Drive in Lexington next to the Colonnade at White Knoll shopping center. The restaurant is leasing a 2,500-square-foot space in Suite 1787-A of the building.

The restaurant serves Atlanta-style wings and a large menu of fried foods, burgers, seafood and more. Tasty Wings and Seafood has two locations in the Midlands, one at 460 Killian Road and one at 2335 Augusta Road in West Columbia.

Both restaurants signed leases this month, but franchise owners could not be reached for comment.