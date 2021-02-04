New Columbia Dunkin Donuts will offer free coffee for a year to first guests

A Dunkin Donuts will open at 7338 Garners Ferry Road on Feb. 11, right in time for Valentines Day, according to a news release from the company.

To celebrate, the first 50 guests in the drive-thru line at 5 a.m. Feb. 11 will receive a year of free coffee from the restaurant in the form of a coupon book that includes coupons for free medium hot or iced coffee. Winners can use four coupons per month for 14 months.

The new store will be one of the “next generation designed” buildings, meaning it will have a modern atmosphere and more updated technology.

Throughout the day on Feb. 11, grand opening events will take place, including appearances by Dunkin’ mascots, swag giveaways, contests and even a socially distanced vow renewal ceremony with local radio host Brent Johnson of 93.1 The Lake. Registration is open for anyone who wants to enter to have their vows renewed.

“We are thrilled to be able to make this grand opening even more special than usual. Not only will the first fifty drive-thru guests get free coffee for a year, but we will host a lucky couple as they renew their wedding vows,” said franchisee Peter Marrinan. “I am honored that our new Dunkin’ on Garners Ferry Road gets to spread some extra love with our grand opening this Valentine’s season.”

A new Dunkin Donuts on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia is one of the company’s next generation stores that has a sleeker design and updated technology. Provided

The new Dunkin Donuts will have an innovative tap system that can serve eight consistently cold beverages like coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro-infused cold brew coffee and new flavor-maximizing espresso machines, according to the company.

A designated area for mobile pick-up orders will speed up service for customers who are part of the Dunkin Donuts rewards program and use the mobile app. A digital order status board will show customers who order online and pick up inside the restaurant their place in line.

Dunkin Donuts on Garners Ferry Road was designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant, said the release.