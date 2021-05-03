A breakfast, brunch spot to open on Lady Street in downtown Columbia

The Toasty Hot Spot will open this summer at 1305 Lady St. in downtown Columbia.

The restaurant will be in the same building that The Lunch Box was in before closing in 2020. It is also across from The Lady apartment building that is almost complete.

Restaurant owners promise an affordable lunch with items like chicken salad sandwiches, grit bowls, muffins and cupcakes on the menu.

You can see previews of what The Toasty Hot Spot will be serving on its Instagram or Facebook pages @thetoastyhotspotsc.

The Toasty Hot Spot will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.