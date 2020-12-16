These Columbia businesses closed during 2020. How does this compare to last year?

In 2020, business owners faced the beast of COVID-19 that forced them to lay off workers, cut losses and manage changing government restrictions for safety in many cases. Some businesses did not survive the year, either due to the pandemic or other circumstances.

Last year, The State reported on at least 18 business closings in and around Columbia. In 2020, there were at least 21 business closings and more than 40 openings. Despite the pandemic, many local businesses are continuing to hold out through the storm.

While this is not an exhaustive list, here’s a look at some of the businesses that closed in the Columbia and Lexington areas during 2020: