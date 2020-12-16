Business
These Columbia businesses closed during 2020. How does this compare to last year?
In 2020, business owners faced the beast of COVID-19 that forced them to lay off workers, cut losses and manage changing government restrictions for safety in many cases. Some businesses did not survive the year, either due to the pandemic or other circumstances.
Last year, The State reported on at least 18 business closings in and around Columbia. In 2020, there were at least 21 business closings and more than 40 openings. Despite the pandemic, many local businesses are continuing to hold out through the storm.
While this is not an exhaustive list, here’s a look at some of the businesses that closed in the Columbia and Lexington areas during 2020:
Blue Flour Bakery on Main Street: The 4-year-old Blue Flour location at 1210 Main St. closed its doors for good after being closed for months due to COVID. The Irmo location is still open for dine-in and delivery orders.
Carolina Ale House: The regional chain was in Columbia’s Vista for 12 years before closing, according to the restaurant’s Facebook. A Harbison location remains in Columbia.
City Yoga Studio: The yoga studio closed after 17 years in business and 13 years in Five Points, but the business lives on through daily online and outdoor classes.
Copper River Grill in Harbison: In May, the restaurant in the Columbiana Station shopping center closed. The CEO said losses from COVID-19 shutdowns were insurmountable.
Fuddruckers: Columbia’s only Fuddruckers at 1801 Bush River Road in Columbia closed in February.
The Happy Cafe: The eatery at 4525 Forest Drive announced in September that it would close after 17 years.
Juul Plant in Lexington: On Nov. 19, the company confirmed to The State that the Lexington facility producing Juul e-cigarette parts had closed permanently.
The Little Gym of Columbia: After 17 years in business, the Little Gym closed on Oct. 24 due to COVID-19 revenue losses, as first reported by Cola Daily.
Long’s Drugs: Long’s was acquired by CVS in March, which shut down 11 of its Midlands drug store locations.
The Mousetrap: The 40-year-old restaurant off of Forest Drive closed (again) in January.
Nooch and Lalo in Lexington: The restaurant in Lexington closed in November after one year in business due to “family issues,” according to a Facebook post by the owners.
Pier 1 Imports: Both Pier 1 stores in Columbia closed after the national retailer shut its stores to sell solely online. The retailer had stores on Garners Ferry Road and Harbison Boulevard.
Sabor Latin Grill in the Vista: The restaurant at 701 Gervais St. closed in March due to COVID-19 and did not reopen.
The Seafood Connection: After five months of business, the restaurant on Lake Murray Boulevard closed in January.
Solstice Kitchen and Wine Bar: After 14 years in northeast Columbia, the fine dining restaurant closed in September due to pandemic losses.
South State Bank: In January, the Columbia-based bank announced it would move its headquarters to Florida.
Stein Mart: The retail chain announced on Facebook that going out of business sales would end in October. The stores on Forest Drive in Trenholm Plaza and on Harbison Boulevard will close.
Uncle Louie’s: This dive bar in the Vista at 1125 Park St. closed in April, as first reported by Cola Daily.
Walgreens on North Main: The Walgreens drug store at 5900 North Main St. closed on June 11, leaving an area of Columbia residents without nearby access to food and medicine.
World of Beer in the Vista: The restaurant and bar franchise in the Vista closed in November, as first reported by The Post and Courier.
Yesterdays: The iconic 42-year-old restaurant in Five Points closed in April.
