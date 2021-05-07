Lexington church protests nearby biergarten’s alcohol license, delays business opening

Navy Yard on Main restaurant and biergarten will open on Main Street in Lexington in late Spring 2021. Vision Ventures

Navy Yard on Main Biergarten and Restaurant was set to open this spring on Main Street in Lexington, but the business is in limbo after a next door church protested its alcoholic beverage license application.

“Due to a recently submitted protest of our application for a beer, wine and liquor licenses filed by St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church of Lexington, Navy Yard on Main Restaurant and Biergarten remains delayed indefinitely at this time,” said John Alphin, legal counsel for Navy Yard on Main.

Tim Smith, a spokesperson for the state Department of Revenue, confirmed that one protest against the restaurant was filed. The State requested the protest filings through the Freedom of Information Act, but has not received it yet.

Alcoholic beverage licenses are permitted through the revenue department. If someone opposes a business’s alcoholic beverage license application, the Administrative Law Court will hold a hearing.

If the court decides that the protest is valid, Navy Yard will have a chance to appeal the decision.

“Despite our team’s countless efforts to resolve this matter with St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church and its leadership team, we must now wait on the justice system to make a determination on this protest and our application for a beer, wine and liquor licenses. Ultimately, the court’s decision will determine if and when Navy Yard on Main is able to open,” according to Alphin.

Navy Yard, at the corner of West Main Street and North Church Street, will have nearly 11,000 square feet of outdoor dining space and around 8,000 square feet of indoor dining in the former Carpet One building that was originally built as a furniture store in 1918.

The restaurant was planning to offer the Town of Lexington’s largest selection of craft beer, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page, as well as a full menu of American cuisine.

Vision Ventures Investment Group is behind the project, and managing partner Gavin Smith organized a petition to urge St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church to resolve the protest with the firm before it reaches a courtroom.

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church of Lexington could not be reached for comment.