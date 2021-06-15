From California rolls to sushi burritos, 12 places to get sushi in Columbia

International Sushi Day is this Friday, June 18. Yep, that’s right. There’s a whole day each year dedicated to sushi. No complaints here.

To make sure you’re prepared for International Sushi Day, we’ve scoped out some sushi restaurants in Columbia, so you can start planning your celebrations come the big day. (If you’re reading this at any other point of the year, that’s okay too; we’re firm believers there is no such thing as a bad time to eat sushi!)

This isn’t a comprehensive list of local places to eat sushi and Japanese cuisine, and there’s no particular order to it. Have a favorite place you think we should add to the list? Email Connor Hart at chart@thestate.com, and we’ll consider it.

Tsunami Vista Sushi and Steak

700 Gervais St., Suite A, Columbia, S.C. 29201

Open every day 4-10:30 p.m.

(803) 312-9911

Tsunami’s location in the heart of the Vista is hard to beat. Its menu includes a wide variety of sushi rolls but also offers Japanese tempura, pot stickers, tataki, hibachi and more. The restaurant features a full bar as well, so you can make a full night out of it. Visit between 4-7 p.m. daily for Happy Hour to get yourself some discounted drinks and (a favorite) the three roll sushi special. Just keep in mind that only select drinks and sushi rolls get the discount. There are more locations in Harbison, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant. (Promotions may differ at these locations.)

Connor Hart

Inakaya

224 O’Neil Court, Suite 9, Columbia, S.C. 29223

Hours vary

(803) 699-2626

Inakaya is a little farther outside the city center than the other restaurants on this list (about a 20-minute drive from downtown), but it’s totally worth the trip. Tripadvisor currently ranks Inakaya as the best sushi in Columbia, so it’s safe to say it’s a favorite of many. The restaurant offers a variety of traditional Japanese cuisine, and you are sure to find something on the menu that you like.

Minato

1314 Leesburg Road, Columbia, S.C. 29209

Open Monday through Saturday 4-9 p.m., closed Sunday

(803) 569-6536

Don’t let its unassuming exterior fool you — Minato is the real deal. The small, takeout only restaurant offers a variety of house specials, soups and (of course) sushi that are all delicious. On top of it all, you cannot beat the prices: a three roll special costs $6.95, and a five roll special costs $10.50. (Though, these specials exclude the specialty sushi rolls.)

M Vista

701 Lady St., Suite C, Columbia, S.C. 29201

Open Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

(803) 255-8878

Tripadvisor ranks M Vista as Columbia’s second-best sushi restaurant, but hey, you be the judge. The restaurant features a huge menu: appetizers, soups, salads, rice and noodle dishes, sushi and much more. Check out the Red Dragon or the Palmetto rolls if you’re looking for something with some spice, or the Summer or Rainbow rolls for something refreshing. There are additional locations in Forest Acres, Harbison, and Lexington; check with your nearest location for the most accurate accurate hours and menus.







Sushi Yoshi

2019 Devine St., Columbia, S.C. 29205

Open Monday through Saturday 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m., closed Sunday

(803) 931-0555

Located in Five Points just a few doors down from Insomnia Cookies, you can go straight from dinner to dessert. Its proximity to USC’s campus makes it a great spot for college students, but its delicious sushi makes it a great option for anyone with a craving. Try the Super Spicy roll if you’re feeling adventurous. Don’t worry, there are plenty of non-spicy options as well.

Sushi & Hibachi To Go

1100 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, S.C. 29201

Open Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m., closed Sunday

(803) 400-0988

Located downtown right between Main Street and Cottontown, Sushi & Hibachi To Go is only open for takeaway and delivery (hence the “to go”). That makes it the perfect place to stop by on your way home from work or for lunch on the run. You could choose from the tempura crab roll or the spicy tuna roll, or maybe switch things up with a chicken and shrimp entree. They’ve got a wide menu to keep you coming back.

SakiTumi Grill & Sushi Bar

807 Gervais St., Columbia, S.C. 29201

Open Wednesday through Sunday 5-10 p.m., Sunday for brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday

(803) 931-0700

SakiTumi calls itself “Columbia’s best kept secret,” because, despite being right in the middle of the Vista, you have to search a little to find it. The restaurant doesn’t face the street — you have to go around to the back of the building. However, once you find it, it’s worth the search!

The restaurant’s menu is creative and huge. There’s something for everyone, from adventurous foodies (anyone else really interested in trying a “Sushi Burrito?”) to those who prefer a more standard option (think California roll). Tripadvisor ranks SakiTumi as the third best sushi restaurant in Columbia. And did we mention that the restaurant also has a full bar? What more could you ask for?

Sato Japanese Steakhouse

1999 N. Beltline Blvd., Columbia, S.C. 29204

Hours vary

(803) 782-1064

Sato is located near Forest Acres and is the perfect place to go out for an impressive lunch or dinner. Some of the steak entrees are on the more expensive side, but plenty of the restaurant’s sushi and hibachi options are more affordable. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re feeling fancy or more laid back. Sato offers a full bar, as well, great for a night out.

Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

442 Columbiana Drive, Columbia, S.C. 29212

Open Monday through Friday 4:30-9 p.m., Saturday 4-9:30 p.m., Sunday 3-9 p.m.

(803) 407-1264

Located just down the street from Columbiana Centre mall, Miyabi finds itself among a sea of shops and restaurants but still manages to stand out. You’re sure to find something you like, as the restaurant offers a wide selection of hibachi and sushi. Check out the sushi appetizer for a sampling of some of the restaurant’s sushi bar options.





Red Sake Japanese Restaurant

285 Columbiana Drive, Suite G, Columbia, S.C. 29212

Open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch, 4-9 p.m. for dinner (until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday), closed Monday

(803) 888-7938

Red Sake offers an all-you-can-eat lunch for only $12.99 that is sure to satisfy even the hungriest who come to visit. The restaurant’s menu offers a large selection of soups, hibachis, sushi and more. If you go for the all-you-can-eat option, however, keep in mind that you will be charged for any uneaten food, so try not to order too much to eat in one sitting. Regardless, it will be hard not to enjoy your visit.

Camon Japanese Restaurant

1332 Assembly St., Columbia, S.C. 29201

Open Tuesday through Saturday 2-9 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday

(803) 254-5400

Camon has been satisfying sushi cravings in Columbia for over 35 years. With food this good, it’s no wonder why customers keep coming back. The restaurant’s location is hard to beat, as well, as it’s just steps from both Main Street and the Vista. Stop in from 5-6:30 p.m. and get the early bird special — your choice of a teriyaki dinner with an assortment of sides (including sushi) all for under $15.

Sakura Japanese Restaurant

4430 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C. 29209

Open Monday through Thursday 5-9 p.m., Friday 5-9:30 p.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m., closed Sunday

(803) 776-4747

Sakura is located in Rosewood and is a longtime favorite of many locals. The restaurant features a huge menu: soups, salads, sushi, entrees and more. Try the Moon Flower roll or the Spider roll if you feel like trying something new, or feel free to stick to the basics. Regardless of what you’re in the mood for, you’re sure to be satisfied and impressed.