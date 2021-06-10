This restaurant is bringing burgers and beer to the former Cover 3 bar in Five Points

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint is opening in the former Cover 3 building at 711 Harden St. in Five Points. Provided

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint is opening its first South Carolina location at 711 Harden St. in Columbia.

The 2,400-square-foot restaurant space is across from Home Team Barbecue in Five Points and was previously the Cover 3 bar.

“Jack Brown’s is going to do really well in this location,” said Mark Edwards, a Wilson Kibler Real Estate representative of the building’s owner, in a news release. “They will benefit immensely from being so close to the University of South Carolina campus and the central business district.”

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint started in Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2009 by two childhood friends, according to the news release. The company now has 15 restaurants across the Southeast.

The restaurant serves 100% Wagyu beef burgers, also known as American-Style Kobe beef, from a family-owned farm in Boise, Idaho. Don’t expect to find lettuce or tomato on their burgers because they are “prepared simple and basic,” according to the company’s website.

The restaurant replaces Cover 3, which was a prime target of S.C. Sen. Dick Harpootlian’s campaign to shut down bars that he and some other Columbia residents saw as a nuisance. Many of those bars have since shut down, leaving plenty of open real estate for new businesses.

Jack Brown’s will also have a unique selection of craft beers that vary by location.

