Nicky’s Pizzeria in Five Points will close after nearly a decade of service

A New York style pizzeria is coming to Lexington’s Main Street.

Nicky’s Pizzeria in Five Points is closing after 8 years at 2123 Greene St. in Columbia, according to the company’s Facebook page.

The New York- style pizza place is a locally-owned business with two locations in the Midlands.

The post did not say when the last day to order from the restaurant will be and the owner declined to comment.

Nicky’s Pizzeria at 102 E. Main St. in Lexington will remain open, according to the post. The Lexington location opened in 2018.

As for why Nicky’s is closing, the Facebook post noted that the decision to not renew the lease is “strictly business.”

Nicky’s had not reopened for indoor dining since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been serving to-go, delivery and outdoor dining.

Nicky’s is the latest business to close in Five Points. Last week, The State reported that the district has 33 empty storefronts.