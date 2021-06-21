Two coffee shop drive- thrus coming to Columbia this summer. Here’s where

Provided

Two Human Bean coffee shops will open soon in the Midlands. The coffee chain will open drive-thru spots in Irmo and the Summit neighborhood.

The franchise location at 1402 Summit Parkway will open on June 23 at 8 a.m. The location is owned by David Hill and Gary Davies of THB Morganton, who also owns four other franchises.

Irmo’s The Human Bean is scheduled to open in July, according to a news release from the company.

One other Human Bean in the Midlands opened in August 2020 in South Congaree. The company was founded in 1988 in Oregon and now has more than 200 locations in 23 states, according to the release.

Download The Human Bean rewards app to get $2 off your first purchase, a free birthday drink, $2 off for every friend you refer to the coffee shop and $5 rewards for every 55 points you earn in the company’s loyalty program.

After opening day, The Human Bean will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Summit.