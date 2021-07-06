Who makes the best burger in the Midlands? Vote in our Burger Bracket

The State’s Burger Bracket, Summer 2021

‘Tis the season for burgers, cold beers and that warm summer breeze!

We’re on the hunt for the best burgers in the Midlands. The State staff has compiled the best 16 burger spots around Lexington and Columbia and now, it’s your turn to tell us who’s the best.

Today, we’re kicking off The Midlands Burger Bracket where you can vote for your favorite burger in town.Don’t forget to leave your comments on our poll to tell us how you really feel about these burgers too!

Each round of voting will be open for 24 hours, and we’ll first announce the winners the next day in our afternoon newsletter — you can sign up for the newsletter here.

Here are the Savory 16:

Home Team BBQ

Mack’s Restaurant

Pawleys Front Porch

Rush’s

Zesto

Rosewood Dairy Bar

Rockaway Athletic Club

Bourbon

The Kingsman

Old Mill Brewpub

George’s Southside Restaurant

Vella’s Restaurant & Tavern

The Whig

Henry’s Restaurant & Bar

Thirsty Fellow

Mathias Sandwich Shop

Voting for Round Two: The Delicious 8 will open on Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m.

Having troubling viewing the poll? Click here to play!