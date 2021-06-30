Food & Drink

Urban Cookhouse is leaving Devine Street. Here’s where the Columbia restaurant will move

Urban Cookhouse at 3000 Devine St. is moving to 741 Saluda Ave., the location of Bang Back Pinball Lounge in Five Points, according to the company’s website.

The Columbia restaurant announced its move on Facebook on Monday. It will reopen on July 12, according to the company. Urban Cookhouse is only taking catering orders until reopening fully.

Bang Back Pinball Lounge will remain open, according to an Urban Cookhouse employee, and the two businesses will share the space. The restaurant and pinball lounge owners could not be reached for comment.

Urban Cookhouse serves barbecue made with farm-to-table local ingredients. It had one other South Carolina restaurant in Mt. Pleasant that closed.

