A gym and a luxury barbershop are the newest additions to popular West Columbia street

The WRKT gym will open another location soon on State Street in West Columbia beside Gentleman’s Quarters Barbershop that recently opened in the growing business district.

Owner Karis Loewen opened The WRKT, pronounced workout, on Sunnyside Drive in Columbia in 2019 and the business was formally named Sunnyside Pilates. The studio expanded to Devine Street and now offers a combination of pilates, cardio, strength training, and Lagree fitness, according to its website.

The new gym will be at 121 State St. and is scheduled to open on Sept. 1, ColaToday first reported.

It will be next to Gentleman’s Quarter’s barbershop that opened in April on State Street. The barbershop is described on its social media pages as a “relaxing and luxury environment” for men’s haircuts.

At Gentleman’s Quarters, you can get a strong drink and play a game of pool when coming in for a cut or shave. Dominic Peterson owns the barbershop, which moved from Sunset Drive in Lexington, according to West Metro News.

Both businesses are in the mixed-use Brookland development near the corner of State and Meeting streets.