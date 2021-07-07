Willie Sue’s restaurant in Sumter to open a Columbia location. Here’s where

Willie Sue’s Food and Spirits will open on Columbiana Drive in Columbia, in between Carrabba’s and Texas Roadhouse.

Willie Sue’s Food and Spirits will open soon in Columbia, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Willie Sue’s is expanding from its Sumter location that specializes in wood fire grilled meats and has an extensive bourbon list. Diners are recommended to ask about the cobbler when visiting.

The new restaurant will be at 380 Columbiana Drive next to Carrabba’s Italian Grill in the former Twisted Kilt Pub and Eatery space. Willie Sue’s does not have a set opening date yet, but you can follow along on its social media for more information and to inquire about jobs. The business is hiring for all positions.

Other food creations you can find at Willie Sue’s include pizza fries, blueberry chicken salad and Alfredo lasagna with sun-dried tomatoes.

Willie Sue’s is named after owner Ricky McLeod’s late grandmother, according to the restaurant’s social media.

The Sumter Willie Sue’s is at 3355 Patriot Pkwy.