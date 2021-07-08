Burger Bracket: Where can you get the best burger in the Midlands? Vote for the final four

The State’s Midlands Burger Bracket. Round 2: The Delicious 8

The State is searching for the best burger in town.

Round one of the Burger Bracket ended with nearly 1,000 voters across the Midlands sharing their thoughts on which restaurant takes the cake... or should we say, takes the patty!

Rush’s and Zesto took majority of the votes with 75% of voters picking at least one of these dining spots. Pawleys Front Porch and Rosewood Dairy Bar followed close behind with nearly 70% of voters choosing one of these options as well. Unfortunately, eight of these 16 local restaurants’ journeys are coming to an end.

Here are the full results.

These are the results from Round One: The Savory 16 of the Midlands Burger Bracket.

Moving on to round two, here are the Delicious 8:

Rush’s

Zesto

Pawleys Front Porch

Rosewood Dairy Bar

Rockaway Athletic Club

Mack’s Restaurant

The Kingsman

Henry’s Restaurant & Bar

Voting for round two is now open. Don’t forget to leave a comment on which restaurant is your favorite and why!

Voting for Round Three: The Flavorful 4 will open on Monday, July 12 at 10 a.m.