Here are the best deals you’ll find from top Columbia restaurants each day of the week

Local restaurants across Columbia offer weekly deals on favorite dishes. jboucher@thestate.com

Eating out doesn’t have to mean dropping uncomfortable amounts of cash, nor should it. For the money-conscious among us, Columbia is rife with daily specials if you just know where to look.

Here’s a list of one good deal for each day of the week to get started.

Sunday: Sunday Brunch at 1801 Grille

If you know, you know: Sunday brunch at 1801 Grille is a Columbia classic. Located right on the edge of the University of South Carolina campus, this Southern tavern-style restaurant offers an all-you-care-to-eat brunch option for $18 every Sunday.

The brunch menu is constantly rotating as the restaurant transitions to a seasonal format, working with local growers and farmers to craft its offerings. But through it all, one thing remains the same: $3.50 mimosas.

Location: 700 Lincoln St

Sunday Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Monday: Taco Monday at Publico

Publico Kitchen and Tap illuminates Greene Street as a crowd begins to fill the restaurant on a recent evening. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

Throw a rock and odds are you’ll hit a Mexican restaurant with a taco Tuesday deal. What you’re less likely to find is taco Monday, which is where Lat-Asian restaurant Publico comes in. Select tacos are $2, and select margaritas (namely the house and watermelon margaritas) are $4.

Plan your Monday right and you just might be eating a lot of inexpensive, delicious tacos.

Location: 2013 Greene St

Monday Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (11 p.m. bar)

Tuesday: Dollar Dogs at Rockaway Athletic Club

Locals might know this dive bar for its pimento cheeseburger or for boasting one of the largest liquor libraries in the state of South Carolina. Now, it’s time to get acquainted with one of the restaurant’s greatest deals: Every Tuesday, patrons can order up as many hot dogs as they’d like for a dollar each.

Rockaway also offers $5 pitchers of domestic beer on Tuesdays to help wash it all down. Everybody’s a wiener on dollar dog night.

Location: 2719 Rosewood Drive

Tuesday Hours: 11 a.m. - midnight

Wednesday: BOGO at Village Idiot Pizza

Brian Glynn makes a pizza at Village Idiot in Five Points before testing the oven on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The restaurant is celebrating 30 years of serving pizza in Five Points while also adapting to the coronavirus. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

This pizza joint has been a local staple for three decades, and for good reason. Its menu offers greasy favorites like wings, garlic knots and blue cheese fries. True to its name, though, pizza is where Village Idiot really shines. And every Wednesday, large pizzas are buy-one-get-one-free.

All locations — Five Points, Forest Acres and Olympia — offer this deal, which is limited to three pizzas of equal or lesser value. Get it while it’s hot, or rather, before college students re-stake their claim for the fall.

Locations: 2009 Devine St (Five Points), 612 Whaley St (Olympia), 4517 Forest Drive (Forest Acres)

Wednesday Hours: 4 p.m. - midnight (Five Points), 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Olympia); 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Forest Acres)

Thursday: Wing and Pint Night at Henry’s

Name a more iconic duo. We’ll wait.

Starting at 4 p.m. each Thursday, the Cayce location of Henry’s Restaurant and Bar offers 50 cent boneless wings and $3 pints. If that’s not quite your neck of the woods, the Devine location offers a similar deal on Wednesdays.

Location: 2108 State St

Thursday Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday: Frosé Friday at Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe

OK, drinks and desserts might actually be a more iconic duo, and Kaminsky’s knows this better than anybody. For those with a bit more of an expensive taste — at least as the deals on this list go — the dessert cafe serves weekly frozen rosés for $8.

Non-drinkers and underage individuals, fear not. There are plenty of other offerings to keep crowds of all sorts satisfied, including milkshakes, floats, coffees, cakes, sundaes and everything in between.

Location: 930 Gervais St

Friday Hours: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday: Summer Saturday Specials at The War Mouth

The War Mouth Restaurant opened in an old auto repair shop in Columbia’s historic Cottontown neighborhood. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

This Cottontown favorite is keeping the community on its toes with weekly specials that aren’t revealed until the day-of. We’re entering week three of the Summer Saturday Specials, which so far have included dollar deviled eggs and $1 off every order of ribs. The War Mouth has not said how many weeks the specials will run for, but here’s to hoping they stick around at least for a little while.

Location: 1209 Franklin St

Saturday Hours: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.