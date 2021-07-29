New frozen drink shop to open in Columbia at the end of the month

Take a look at some of the specialty frozen drinks Sweet Drip Factory plans to offer. Sweet Drip Factory

A new store featuring exotic frozen drinks is coming to Columbia.

Sweet Drip Factory will have its grand opening on July 31 at noon and is celebrating by hosting an event featuring an opening ceremony and free food.

“I started just making (the frozen drinks) at home for my kids as a snack,” Gus Senhouse, the store’s owner wrote in an email to The State. Over time, he refined his culinary skill, improved and created better products.

Senhouse’s family continues to be his biggest inspiration, he wrote, and is the reason he wants to open his own business.

One of Sweet Drip Factory’s specialty drinks, “The Helen,” is named in honor of the owner’s grandmother. Sweet Drip Factory

Senhouse’s late-father told him to always follow his dreams, and his mother will be present at the store’s opening ceremony. His children will benefit from the store’s success, he wrote.

Senhouse plans to offer a variety of flavors at the shop, including cherry, blueberry, piña colada, sour apple and more. The house specialty is the “All In Pineapple,” and his favorite is the “Helen,” named in honor of his grandmother.

One of Sweet Drip Factory’s specialty drinks, “The All In Pineapple.” Sweet Drip Factory

The store is located at 7045 Parklane Road, next to Party City and near the Columbia Place Mall. Check out the store’s Facebook to stay updated on its upcoming events.