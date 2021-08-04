These favorite Columbia bakeries and dessert shops are a hit with locals

Submitted

National chocolate chip cookie day is Wednesday, Aug. 4. Yep, that’s right. There’s a whole day each year dedicated to chocolate chip cookies — no complaints here.

To make sure your sweet tooth gets its fix, we’ve scoped out some of the best bakeries in Columbia.

This isn’t a comprehensive list of all the bakeries in Columbia, and there’s no particular order to it. Have a favorite place that you think we missed? Email online@thestate.com to let us know.

Silver Spoon

Silver Spoon has a brick and mortar storefront on Devine Street, but it’s been closed for walk-in business for over a year due to the pandemic. But rather than being a casualty of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Silver Spoon reinvented its business plan by doing weekly online orders for pickup, and it’s continuing to thrive.

If you’re ever craving some Silver Spoon sweets — from “party fours” and macarons to muffins and classic cookies — you can submit an online order every Wednesday on the bakery’s website, for Friday afternoon pickup on the porch at 2507 Devine St., Columbia.

Always Original Bakery

Always Original Bakery is a great local option for specialty cakes, cookies and more. And the business is set to open a storefront soon in West Columbia.

“We want to be that neighborhood bakery. We want the people here in West Columbia to come by and say hi, get a cake or some scones, and we also want to be that place in the Midlands where if you want something different, unique — we want you to come by,” one of the owners, George Grogan, previously told The State.

You can check out the bakery’s Facebook page for more information regarding the storefront’s opening, as well as how to order some delicious treats.

Jay Dawson, baker and co-owner of Always Original Bakery that will open in West Columbia, baked a cake with floating paint cans for an event. Provided

smallSUGAR

Whether you’re looking for a hearty breakfast or a delicious afternoon treat, smallSUGAR has you covered.

Last year, smallSUGAR had to change everything about its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, that didn’t deter the business from thriving — its pastry case is full of flaky delicacies daily, and its patio is open for seating.

smallSUGAR is located at 709 Gervais St., Columbia.

Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe

Kaminsky’s may be particularly well known for its milkshakes (which are the second-best in Columbia, according to Yelp), but you can find plenty of other delicious desserts here as well.

Located in the heart of the Vista and steps away from Main Street and USC’s campus, Kaminsky’s is a popular nightlife spot in its own right, offering guests food, a full bar and — of course — desserts. We recommend the New York Cheesecake, a classic done right.

Kaminsky’s is at 930 Gervais St., Columbia. There are two additional locations in Charleston, if you happen to live in or are visiting Lowcountry.

The Sweet Shop SC

The Sweet Shop SC started as a home bakery run by founder and owner Kai Brown. Brown’s motto for the business is “All you need is love and cookies.”

Soon, The Sweet Shop SC plans to move into a brick and mortar storefront near Publix in Rosewood, The State previously reported.

Follow along with The Sweet Shop SC on Facebook for the most up-to-date information regarding the store’s opening, as well as how to order custom cookies, cakes and more.

Ally & Eloise

Located on Main Street in the historic Arcade Mall, Ally & Eloise offers a wide selection of baked goods. While the bakery is known for its macarons, it also features cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more.

Currently, the bake shop is offering pre-orders for an express menu at both its downtown and Forest Acres locations. Pre-orders will be ready to be picked up within 48 hours, while express orders can be picked up later the same day at either the store’s downtown or Forest Acres location.

To view the bakery’s selection of baked goods or to place an order, check out Ally & Eloise’s website. Visit them at 1332 Main St. in Columbia, or at 5209 Forest Drive in Forest Acres.

File photo: Ally & Eloise Bake Shop prepared dressed up cookies for the grand opening of Sash Bridesmaid Boutique on Holly St. in Columbia Kim Kim Foster-Tobin kkfoster@thestate.com

Extra icing...

Sweet tooth still not satisfied? Here are a few more bake shops we love in the Midlands:

Blue Flour Bakery, 7703 St. Andrews Road, Irmo

Crumbl Cookies, 5135 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

Gourmet Shop, 724 Saluda Ave., Columbia

Main Street Bakery & Gift Shop, 3307 North Main St., Columbia

Sweet Temptations Bakery, 2231 North Main St., Columbia

Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery, 9704 Two Notch Road, Columbia