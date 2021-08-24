South Carolina restaurants featured in ‘Backroad Bites’ video series. Here’s how to watch

South Carolina ETV announced the return of its digital series “Backroad Bites” for a third season.

The show’s latest season is slated to have 10 episodes, the first of which launches at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release. Each episode is three to five minutes long and will feature a restaurant that showcases South Carolina’s culture and the communities that often form around these local spots.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season will also focus on restaurants’ takeout items.

The network is proud to highlight the state’s culture through local restaurants and emphasize the ways these places have become a beacon in their communities, Anthony Padgett, SCETV President and CEO, said in the press release.

“Undoubtedly, the unique dishes and the eateries that serve them are an important piece of that culture,” Padgett said in the press release. “That’s why we’re excited to premiere the third season of this appetizing digital series.”

The first restaurant featured in season three is Scott’s Bar-B-Que, a restaurant that opened almost 50 years ago in Hemingway, South Carolina.

Scott’s Bar-B-Que got its start when couple Ella and Roosevelt Scott decided to open a restaurant in 1972. Roosevelt, or “Rosie” as he is known by friends and regulars at his restaurant, was taught to cook by his uncle and has since cultivated his craft by perfecting his hand-made barbecue pits, according to Scott’s website. Legendary pitmaster Rodney Scott has carried on the family legacy for nearly three decades.

“From the sharing of culture through cuisine to the business of holding firm to family traditions, ‘Backroad Bites’ looks at South Carolina through the context of food,” Tabitha Safdi, SCETV Digital Director, said in the press release. “We thank all 10 restaurants for allowing us into their kitchens and to tell their stories.”

Viewers can tune in at 1 p.m. Thursdays on Facebook or on SCETV’s YouTube channel and on their website.