New Latin-Asian fusion restaurant set to open this fall in the Vista

Customers can sip margs and slurp ramen noodles at the new Latin-Asian fusion restaurant coming to the Vista.

Boku Kitchen and Saloon plans to open at 916 Gervais St., the former location of Sure Fire Tacos restaurant.

Boku will focus on blending recipes and dishes from Latin America and Asia, according to its website. While food and drink menus have not yet been shared, the restauran’ts website notes it will have margaritas, salads, burgers, craft beer, tacos and ramen.

The restaurant also will be dog-friendly, according to its website, and will offer a special menu for man’s best friend. All proceeds from their doggy menu will go to SQ Rescue, a no-kill animal rescue organization in Columbia.

Boku’s opening was first reported by the Post and Courier, which reported that the restaurant plans to open in November and is operated by the owners of Publico Kitchen and Tap in Five Points. A representative from Boku Kitchen and Saloon could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Much like Publico, Boku plans to have a pandemic-friendly outdoor dining experience. Dining igloos, which resemble giant bubbles, can be reserved ahead of time online. Each igloo is equipped with its own heater so that “outdoor dining isn’t just for the summer months,” the restaurant’s website says. For igloo parties of one or two, customers must spend up to $65 per person on food and drink. For parties of three or more, there is a $45 per person minimum.