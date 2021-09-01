Award-winning all-day breakfast restaurant lands in Five Points

The Flying Biscuit Café is cleared to touch down in Columbia, as the award-winning restaurant known for offering breakfast all day is set to open a location in Five Points.

Currently, no date has been set for the grand opening of the new Flying Biscuit Café at 936 Harden St., in the spot next to the former El Burrito restaurant. That’s about midway between the intersections with Gervais and Devine streets.

But a menu is already available, and it includes the wide range of Southern food with the twist that has made Flying Biscuit Café a success across the Southeast, leading it to be recognized by Entrepreneur and Zomato.

Breakfast favorites such as “Best I Ever Had,” “Drops of Jupiter,” and “Pancake Tacos” are all included in the menu. So are a wide array of options including the fried green tomato BLT sandwich, a variety of chicken and waffles, organic oatmeal pancakes, shrimp and grits, the “Sonny & Share” finger foods, the very berry chicken salad, and a pimiento cheese burger, among others.

“Though we’re famous for our grits and biscuits (we bake almost 5,000 biscuits per week at each location), our loyal guests throughout the Southeast come join us to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the day,” Flying Biscuit Café officials said on their website.

The Columbia franchise will be owned by Midlands residents John Robert Barth and Kevin White, according to Business Wire.

“The city of Columbia is growing drastically and is also home to the University of South Carolina,” Barth and White told Business Wire. “Although there are diners in the area, we think that people will really enjoy the variety and quality that comes with The Flying Biscuit Café.”

They will follow the blueprint set by the first Flying Biscuit Café, which opened in Atlanta in 1993.

Flying Biscuit is the first restaurant announced for the new Treadwell development in the 900 block of Harden Street, which is expected to include a variety of shops and eateries, both locally owned and regional or national brands.

While this will be the first Flying Biscuit Café in the Midlands, it is not the restaurant’s first location in South Carolina. There is an Upstate Flying Biscuit Café location in Greenville, in addition to one in Mount Pleasant in South Carolina’s Lowcountry near Charleston.

Overall, there are 27 Flying Biscuit Cafe locations, with current restaurants or others set to open soon in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Alabama.

“We always kept that quintessential neighborhood spirit and focused on our Southern-inspired menu of comfort food made with fresh ingredients,” Flying Biscuit Café officials said.