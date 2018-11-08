Number of measles cases in SC doubles in less than a week, DHEC reports

The number of reported measles cases in South Carolina has doubled since last week, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

While it is investigating the multiple measles cases, DHEC said it is also notifying people who might have been exposed to the virus.

There are currently six cases of measles in Spartanburg County, DHEC reported.

On Nov. 2, DHEC confirmed three cases of measles in the Upstate county. Those were the first reported cases of the measles in S.C. in 20 years, The State reported.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The first three documented cases involved “children who are unvaccinated, not of school age and do not attend daycare,” according to DHEC. No word has been given on the background of the three most recent cases of the virus, but DHEC said none of the cases involve “a school or child care setting.”

But DHEC is notifying people who might have recently been at one of multiple urgent care facilities when individuals with the measles visited “while they were infectious.”

“Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death,” according to DHEC. “The initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough, and runny nose. These symptoms are followed by a rash. The rash usually lasts five or six days.”

DHEC says measles is “highly contagious” and “spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.”

The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated, according to DHEC, adding vaccination is also critical in preventing the spread of measles.

“I can’t encourage people enough to review their immunization records and make sure they are up-to-date on all vaccinations,” DHEC’s state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in a news release.

A case of measles was also confirmed in Georgetown County earlier in the year, according to Lexington Medical Center.

Spartanburg residents can receive a free vaccination until Nov. 21 at the Spartanburg County Health Department. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment.

Potentially contaminated urgent care facilities

▪ AFC at 1667 East Main Street Duncan on Oct. 26 between 11:35 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

▪ MEDcare Urgent Care at 301 E. Wood St. Spartanburg on Oct. 27 between 4 and 7:15 p.m.

▪ Greer Memorial Hospital Emergency Room at 830 S Buncombe Rd, Greer on Oct. 27 between 10:08 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you visited any of these locations at the specific times, DHEC asks you to contact the Spartanburg County Health Department at 864-596-3337.



