Midlands sheriff’s office offers car stickers to let responders know about conditions

Abbey’s world, inside the life of an autistic teenager

Abbey Ripper, 14, was born with autism. Her parents, Melissa and Ralph Ripper work daily to help Abbey with the ups and downs of autism. By
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is trying a new tactic to help first responders better communicate with people.

The office is giving out stickers for vehicles that identify if a person inside may have Alzheimers, dementia, autism, or if a person may be diabetic, deaf or have special needs. The stickers are supposed to give first responders and police a heads up for people who may have trouble with verbal communication.

The stickers are available at the front desk of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s offices.

In a social media post by the sheriff’s office about the stickers, some brought up concerns about the sticker that identifies people as deaf. Some said that the sticker would be dangerous as people who might want to take advantage of deaf people could see the sticker.

Many praised the effort.

