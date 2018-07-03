Where you can see fireworks displays in the Midlands on July 4

Because America's Independence Day is a celebration of "rockets' red glare, bombs bursting in air," the July 4th holiday would not be complete without some sort of fireworks display.
In the Midlands, here are a few choices to "oooh" and "aaaah" over an explosive evening:
Lexington County Peach Festival, Gilbert Community Park, 110 Rikard Circle, Gilbert. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. after a day dedicated to the peach. Start earlywith the parade at 9:30 a.m., a reading of the Declaration of Independence at noon, a Revolutionary War re-enactment and peaches, peaches, peaches all day long. www.lexingtoncountypeachfestival.com
Columbia Fireflies vs. Greenville Drive at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed St. Baseball is an American pastime, so this is a patriotic way to spend an afternoon. Throw in a hotdog and bag of Cracker Jacks and you're set! The game starts at 6:05 p.m., fireworks will immediately follow the game. Tickets start at $5. www.columbiafireflies.com
Lexington County Blowfish vs. Florence RedWolves, Lexington County Baseball Stadium, 474 Ball Park Road, Lexington. Hmmm, Lexington has an all-you-can-eat pass for this game. Start time is 7:05 p.m. with fireworks following the game. Tickets $6 to $9. www.goblowfishbaseball.com
Thinking about creating your own fireworks display? Here are some rules:
• In South Carolina, you must be 16 years or older to legally purchase, store or shoot fireworks. Also, in S.C., fireworks are available year-round.
• Some cities and towns have noise ordinances or may prohibit fireworks. When in doubt, ask local law enforcement.
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place and keep fuses away from liquids.
• Never aim fireworks at any other living being (person or animal).
• Do not use fireworks in extremely dry areas or shoot fireworks into trees.
• Always have adult supervision.
