Three new lion cubs, all female, are being introduced to the public on Thursday at Riverbanks Zoo. The cubs were born to Thabisa on April 10th and weigh 30 pounds. The public will have input on the names.
Midlands

Amara? Koda? What’s your choice for Riverbanks Zoo’s lion cub names?

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

July 12, 2018 09:10 AM

Columbia, SC

Selecting baby names takes some thought and care. How can you best try and capture the essence of a personality of a newborn?

The staff at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia is asking the public for help in naming the African lion cubs that were born to the lioness Thabisa three months ago. The three sisters made their debut in the zoo's outdoor habitat earlier this week and will be spending more and more time outside as they become acclimated to the environment.

In the meantime, the public can observe them and help pick out names that best suit the cubs' personalities.

The list of names include:

Amara, meaning elegance and grace

Asha: life, lively

Koda: mother's pet

Kengeza: to look at closely

Bakari: promise, promising

Zari: golden

You can vote for your favorite at riverbanks.org

