Amara? Koda? What’s your choice for Riverbanks Zoo’s lion cub names?

Selecting baby names takes some thought and care. How can you best try and capture the essence of a personality of a newborn?
The staff at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia is asking the public for help in naming the African lion cubs that were born to the lioness Thabisa three months ago. The three sisters made their debut in the zoo's outdoor habitat earlier this week and will be spending more and more time outside as they become acclimated to the environment.
In the meantime, the public can observe them and help pick out names that best suit the cubs' personalities.
The list of names include:
Amara, meaning elegance and grace
Asha: life, lively
Koda: mother's pet
Kengeza: to look at closely
Bakari: promise, promising
Zari: golden
You can vote for your favorite at riverbanks.org
Comments