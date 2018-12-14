Five Points bar closes for a month after state suspends its liquor license

A popular Five Points bar will be closed for the next month after the state suspended its liquor license.

Latitude 22, located at 636 Harden St., had its liquor licenses suspended, effective from Nov. 18 until Jan. 16, 2019, according to records from the S.C. Department of Revenue, which processes liquor licenses.

The bar was cited for selling liquor after allowed hours, department spokeswoman Bonnie Swingle said in an email. Bars are not allowed to sell alcohol between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. without a special permit.

“This location consented to serving a 60 day suspension ... pay a $500 fine, and agreed they will not be open from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.,” Swingle said. “If they get another violation within 3 years it will be an automatic 60 day suspension at minimum.”

The bar is owned by Matt Shmanske, who also owns The Thirsty Parrot and Moosehead Saloon bars, both located in the Five Points neighborhood. He also owns Burger Tavern 77 on Devine Street and Vista Union in the Vista, according to previous articles from The State.

“Sometimes in business, administrative errors occur,” Shmanske said in an email. “We will be temporary closed for minor renovations until January 16th to correct this error.”

Bars in Five Points have faced increasing scrutiny for the neighborhood’s reputation for underage drinking and college shenanigans.

Earlier this year, The University of South Carolina opposed liquor license renewals for The Saloon, Cover 3 and The Horseshoe bars, all located on Harden Street.

The Roost, another Five Points bar on Harden Street, was denied a renewal for its liquor license in September after an administrative judge ruled the bar was a “nuisance” to the community, The State previously reported.