Nickelodeon and YouTube star JoJo Siwa coming to SC Midlands

Nickelodeon and YouTube star JoJo Siwa will be coming to the South Carolina Midlands.

Siwa’s May 20 concert at Colonial Life Arena is a part of her international D.R.E.A.M. tour. She’s best known for her hits “Kid in a Candy Store,””Boomerang,” and her two seasons on Dance Moms, according to a press release.

Siwa’s online success parallels few others. Her YouTube channel has 10.4 million subscribers. Her most viewed video, the music video for “Boomerang,” has 782 million views, according to her YouTube channel.

When Siwa was just 13 years old, she signed a deal with Nickelodeon to create “consumer products, original programming, social media, live events and music,” according to broadcastingcable.com.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to the charity Dancers Against Cancer.

Pre-sale tickets will be available as early as Nov. 18 at 12 p.m., the release said. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com and JoJoDreamTour.com or in person at the Colonial Life Arena box office.