Majority of SC flyers want to ban, limit sale of alcohol on planes, according to survey

A recent survey found that most South Carolinians are in favor of banning or limiting alcohol sales while flying high in the sky.

The survey, conducted by the American Addiction Centers and AlcoholRehab.com, fielded responses from 3,100 South Carolina residents, finding that at least 40% of people said hard liquor should be banned from flights in part to help reduce in-flight arguments.

To the contrary, the survey also found that the party starts at the airport bar or as soon as the plane takes off for about a third of those interviewed, who waste no time enjoying a vacation drink before arriving at their destinations. At least 13% admitted to being drunk on a plane on one or more occasions.

At least 67% of those surveyed said they were in favor of limiting alcoholic beverages in some fashion. South Carolina already has some of the most restrictive alcohol laws in the country.

Any change, however, would be nearly impossible to enforce on an aircraft, as laws vary state to state and would require a federal mandate or for airline companies to stop raking in the profits from $8 beers.