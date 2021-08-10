Want to fall asleep in a tree house? Check out these unique Airbnbs in South Carolina

The Majestic Treehouse in Walhaha rents for an average of $428 per night. Airbnb

Tree houses aren’t just for kids these days.

Some of the most popular Airbnb and house rentals rest high above the ground. Vacationers looking to try something new on their next getaway can stay in one of these tree houses spread across the Palmetto State.

In the Mountains

The Airbnb includes a swinging rope bed. Morning Wild Photography Airbnb

Located just northwest of Clemson, this Walhalla treehouse is about as luxurious it gets while still maintaining a rustic vibe. “The Majestic Treehouse,” as it is known, sits on 40 acres of land with 2.5 miles of hiking trails woven between.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Guests can enjoy a hot outdoor shower; sip on locally roasted coffee; dine on fine China; gather around an outdoor fire pit or indoor fireplace; relax on a swinging rope bed; and climb around the well-lit, two-tiered deck.

“Experience the one-of-a-kind blend of youthful bliss and grown-up luxury for yourself,” the Airbnb’s webpage says.

Designed by Seth Bolt, the bassist for Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, this Airbnb is a family effort. Bolt’s wife, mom and dad were all involved in its construction and maintenance. Their efforts have payed off, too: The Bolt family is recognized as an Airbnb Superhost, and the Airbnb was named the best in the state by Buzzfeed.

The location is so popular, in fact, that the Bolt family waits to release new available dates until the 15th of each month so all guests get a fair shake and the home doesn’t book up too far in advance.

This one-bedroom treehouse sleeps two guests at roughly $438 per night, for a minimum of two nights.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

By the beach

The “Private and Peaceful Treehouse by the Sea” rents for an average of $185 per night. Vrbo

Maybe you aren’t quite ready to give up your beach vacation but still want to spend some time in a tree. This Vrbo rental combines the best of both worlds.

The “Private and Peaceful Treehouse by the Sea” is nestled back in the woods located near all of the excitement of Hilton Head Island’s tourism hot spot, Harbour Town. The treehouse has a marsh view and isn’t far from some 20 miles of biking paths and beaches.

This two-bedroom treehouse sleeps four guests at roughly $185 a night, for a minimum of one week.

Right in your backyard

This one-bedroom Columbia treehouse sleeps two guests at roughly $250 per night. Airbnb

Columbia has plenty of trees, too. For those wanting a treehouse getaway without having to travel too far, this West Columbia option is located just outside of the capital city.

Life gets easier for guests from the moment they step foot on the property since they will have “no stairs to climb but walk across a bridge thru beautiful professionally landscaped gardens onto a spacious deck with a hot tub,” the Airbnb’s webpage reads.

In addition to the hot tub, amenities include an indoor fireplace, outdoor fire pit and barbecue grill.

This one-bedroom treehouse sleeps two guests at roughly $250 per night.