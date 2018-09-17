Train derails near NC-SC border. Flooding and rain played a part, officials say

A freight train derailed in North Carolina Sunday, not far from the border with South Carolina as the states deal with the impact from Hurricane Florence.

Officials said that heavy rain and flooding caused by the deadly storm “may have played a part,” in the train wreck, WSOC-TV reported.

The crash occurred near 6 p.m. in Lilesville, Anson County, according to fox46charlotte.com. That’s less than 20 miles from the border with South Carolina, and approximately 50 miles from Charlotte.

The derailment involved several cars on the CSX train which was headed to Hamlet, N.C., per WBTV.

The train might have been transporting hazardous materials, according to WSOC-TV, which added that the weather from the storm made “things difficult,” for emergency responders.

A Hazmat team responded to the scene of the wreck, but no evacuations have been ordered, fox46charlotte.com reported.

CSX also sent people to the crash site, and released a statement.