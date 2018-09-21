Mandatory evacuation in Florence as flood waters are set to inundate Pee Dee region

Homes have been evacuated in the Pee Dee as swollen rivers continue to rise.

Florence County issued a mandatory evacuation of Zone 1, which runs along the Lynches River and goes from U.S. 301 to the U.S. 52 bridge. In Zone 1 are about 400 homes and 1400 people, says Derrec Becker of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says is monitoring and preparing for rivers to rise. The Waccamaw, Lynches, Little Pee Dee and Big Pee Dee are expected to crest east of I-95 this weekend and into next week.

The Lynches River in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina is set to rise. Courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Where the Pee Dee and Little Pee Dee meet, SCEMD says flooding may be greater than during Hurricane Matthew. The agency advises extreme caution. Search and rescue teams are in place, the SCEMD says.

The county opened an additional four shelters in Florence this morning.

According to The Florence Morning News, those shelters are:

Johnsonville First Baptist Church, 145 North Georgetown Hwy, Johnsonville.

Coward Community Center, 109 East Friendfield Road, Coward.

STARS Gym, 1409 South Church Street, Florence.

Mt. Clair Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 East Main Street, Lake City.

Florence County has divided the area along the Lynches River into three zones. Those zones are:

U.S. 301 to U.S. 52 bridge with 400 structures U.S. 52 bridge to U.S. 378 with 600 structures U.S. 378 to Bridge in Johnsonville with 600 structures

Right now, only zone 1 is under mandatory evacuation.

Across the state, nine have died from Hurricane Florence and the storm’s aftermath, according to SCEMD. The state is still under a state of emergency declared by Gov. Henry McMaster on Sept. 8.