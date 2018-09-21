Hit hard by Florence? SC officials announce large effort to help families recover

South Carolina residents and families devastated by Hurricane Florence could begin receiving philanthropic assistance starting next week.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday announced a $500,000 donation from UnitedHealth Group to the One SC Fund to help with statewide recovery efforts from Florence.

The One SC Fund has been activated for financial donations for Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.

“The (Waccamaw, Lynches, Little Pee Dee, Big Pee Dee and Lumber) rivers are flooding and they have not even crested yet in some parts of the state,” McMaster said at a Friday press conference. “We’ve never had this much rain, this much water in the state.

“... This is the worst of times for many of our friends and neighbors in the Pee Dee area. So it’s always wonderful when people will come forward to help.”

McMaster a day earlier formally requested $1.2 billion in aid from the federal government as the state deals with continued flooding from the storm, which landed on the coast nearly a week ago.

Established by former Gov. Nikki Haley in response to the 1,000-year flood of 2015, the fund is managed by Central Carolina Community Foundation. The fund provides grants to nonprofits providing relief, recovery and/or rebuilding assistance to individuals and families affected by disasters in the state.

To date, the One SC Fund, has awarded more than $3.4 million in grants to nonprofits to support disaster recovery, providing food and clothing to more than 19,600 individuals and helped more than 1,633 families return home, according to the foundation.

Central Carolina Community Foundation President and CEO JoAnn Turnquist said the foundation will issue its first round of grants to aid those affected by Florence next week.

“This disaster is one of unique magnitude,” Turnquist said. “It hasn’t ended. It’s going to continue. And the people being affected are those in rural areas. They don’t have a Home Depot down the street. They don’t have a Lowes down the street. And, often time, they don’t have the volunteers or the funds to even know where to start.”

Turnquist and McMaster said they hope UnitedHealth Group’s donation will spur other individuals and businesses to donate toward the rebuilding process. Adding all of the dollars collected will go to aid those affected by the hurricane.

“We just finished putting the last of those refugees from the floods of 2015 back home,” Turnquist said. “So this is going to be a long haul.”

Garland Scott, regional CEO for UnitedHealth Group, added: “Our heats go out to the people who have losted loved ones during this storm. We are deeply concerned about the impact to South Carolina, and we are committed to helping rebuild the state.”

To donate and for more information, go to www.OneSCFund.org. Or send a check made payable to Central Carolina Community Foundation-One SC to: Central Carolina Community Foundation, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 213, Columbia, SC 29204.

Dominion Energy, which is awaiting state approval for a pending merger with embattled SCANA Corp., also announced Friday it was donating $150,000 to to relief efforts. That includes $50,000 to the One SC Fund, $25,000 each to Harvest Hope Food Bank and Salvation Army in Columbia and $50,000 to the American Red Cross.

McMaster on Friday also issued executive orders granting paid leave to state employees who were off work because they were forced to evacuate and were off work because a state of emergency was declared due to Hurricane Florence.

It was not immediately known Friday how many state workers are impacted.