Earthquake hits SC. Not the only one this month

People in Bamberg County might have woke to a rumbling in the small hours of the morning

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division announced that an earthquake shook South Carolina in the lower Savannah sections of the state at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

The earthquake reached 2.1 magnitude with the quakes centered about 1.4 miles southeast of Bamberg, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake is the second to be registered in South Carolina this month. A 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened near McCormick on Sept. 13.