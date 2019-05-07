Don’t read the comments – except these! Introducing The State’s new comment section

The exterior of The State Media Co. The State

The State is pleased to announce the launch of our new and improved comment section on thestate.com and gogamecocks.com. As a local news organization, we believe that supporting a strong community is one of our highest responsibilities, and that a comment section fostering healthy dialogue is one of the best ways we can further that mission.

With our new comment section, readers and subscribers will be able to join in a lively discussion with each other and with staff from The State. You’ll also be able to

Up-vote comments

View featured comments

Ignore or report users whose comments aren’t helpful

Follow comment threads that are most interesting to you

Communicate directly with the reporter of a specific story

We encourage thoughtful comments from a wide range of viewpoints, and support passionate and respectful dialogue. We will not tolerate personal attacks, threats, obscenity, profanity, political campaigning or commercial promotion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make the most of our new section:

Stay on topic Don’t attack other users who have a different viewpoint than yours Up-vote comments you especially like Don’t use language that would make your grandma blush, y’all. This is a family-friendly site!

Ready to get started? Scroll to the bottom of this page and find the “sign in” button at the top of the comment section.

Love it? Hate it? Let us know in this survey here.