News

Don’t read the comments – except these! Introducing The State’s new comment section

The exterior of The State Media Co.
The exterior of The State Media Co. Tim Dominick The State

The State is pleased to announce the launch of our new and improved comment section on thestate.com and gogamecocks.com. As a local news organization, we believe that supporting a strong community is one of our highest responsibilities, and that a comment section fostering healthy dialogue is one of the best ways we can further that mission.

With our new comment section, readers and subscribers will be able to join in a lively discussion with each other and with staff from The State. You’ll also be able to

  • Up-vote comments

  • View featured comments

  • Ignore or report users whose comments aren’t helpful

  • Follow comment threads that are most interesting to you

  • Communicate directly with the reporter of a specific story

We encourage thoughtful comments from a wide range of viewpoints, and support passionate and respectful dialogue. We will not tolerate personal attacks, threats, obscenity, profanity, political campaigning or commercial promotion.

Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make the most of our new section:

  1. Stay on topic

  2. Don’t attack other users who have a different viewpoint than yours

  3. Up-vote comments you especially like

  4. Don’t use language that would make your grandma blush, y’all. This is a family-friendly site!

Ready to get started? Scroll to the bottom of this page and find the “sign in” button at the top of the comment section.

Love it? Hate it? Let us know in this survey here.

  Comments  