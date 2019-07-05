Coroner identifies SC man killed in Fourth of July ATV crash

A 30-year-old Aiken man was killed on the Fourth of July after his ATV struck a tree, according to the county coroner.

Terrence M. Rainey, who lived on Aldrich Street, was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room.

Rainey was riding without a helmet on an ATV on Red Oak Drive around 11 p.m. when he veered off of the road and into the tree. He died from blunt force trauma, Aiken County coroner Darryl Ables said, according to a news release.

Rainey has yet to undergo a toxicology analysis.

What appears to be Rainey’s Facebook page shows he was engaged to be married and had a young daughter.

