High housing costs in SC mean almost 1 in 3 people can’t afford basics, study shows

About a quarter of South Carolina homeowners and more than 50% of renters can’t afford basic needs because of high housing costs, according to a new state study.

In total, nearly a third or 1.8 million of all South Carolina residents don’t have money for food, clothing, transportation or other basics after they pay to keep a roof over their heads, according to findings in the South Carolina Housing Needs Assessment released in August.

The study was commissioned by the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority, the state’s agency meant to help provide people with homes. The last assessment was in 2002.

“Shelter Poverty,” or when housing costs cut into basic needs, “imposes cost on the state of South Carolina of $8.4 billion that is borne by public assistance, private charity or personal deprivation,” the assessment authors say.

That shortfall “largely borne by taxpayers,” the study concludes, citing the more than $2.2 billion the state allocated to Medicaid and other programs last fiscal year.

Parts of central and northern Richland County around Columbia experience some of the highest levels of shelter poverty in the state, affecting more than one in three households, according to the assessment. That rate is unmatched in most counties of the Midlands.

In Lexington County about one in four households experience shelter poverty, and about 35% of homes in Newberry live under the pressure of high housing costs.

Counties near Interstate 95, which are largely rural, have the “highest prevalence of shelter poverty,” the study says.

Shelter poverty drastically affects young working adults, seniors on fixed incomes and single parents, according to the assessment.

“The current policies and resources in place to address the lack of affordable housing are insufficient,” the study says. “Government cannot do this alone, but neither can the private sector.”