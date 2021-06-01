News
Memorial Day weekend crash kills one in Lexington, police say
One person is dead after a car crash in Lexington, South Carolina on Memorial Day weekend, police said.
The one-car accident occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday and involved only one car with only one person, the driver, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
The driver was traveling east on Rocking Creek road — a country road roughly 13 miles northeast of Batesburg-Leesville — when the car veered off the road to the right then over-corrected, rolling the car and throwing the driver from the sunroof, Tidwell said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Tidwell said.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was transported to Prisma Health Richland and later died from his or her injuries, Tidwell said.
