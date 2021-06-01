News

Memorial Day weekend crash kills one in Lexington, police say

One person is dead after a car crash in Lexington, South Carolina on Memorial Day weekend, police said.

The one-car accident occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday and involved only one car with only one person, the driver, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver was traveling east on Rocking Creek road — a country road roughly 13 miles northeast of Batesburg-Leesville — when the car veered off the road to the right then over-corrected, rolling the car and throwing the driver from the sunroof, Tidwell said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Tidwell said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was transported to Prisma Health Richland and later died from his or her injuries, Tidwell said.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting.
