Memorial Day weekend crash kills one in Lexington, police say

One person is dead after a car crash in Lexington, South Carolina on Memorial Day weekend, police said.

The one-car accident occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday and involved only one car with only one person, the driver, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver was traveling east on Rocking Creek road — a country road roughly 13 miles northeast of Batesburg-Leesville — when the car veered off the road to the right then over-corrected, rolling the car and throwing the driver from the sunroof, Tidwell said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Tidwell said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was transported to Prisma Health Richland and later died from his or her injuries, Tidwell said.