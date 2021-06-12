Man dies in I-20 crash returning from Carowinds, SC coroner says

One man died and four others were taken to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, according to the county coroner.

Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Anthony Marbra of Alcolu, South Carolina.

The five were headed back to Clarendon County after a trip to Carowinds, the amusement park near Charlotte, according to the coroner. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree near mile marker 85. Paramedics were called at about 8 p.m.

Marbra was a passenger in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, the coroner said. He died on the scene.

The conditions of the other four people are unknown as of Saturday midday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.