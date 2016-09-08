What house on Lake Murray just sold for $780,000?

Richland County
29016
7 Hunt Cup Lane from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Medea McNeil $175,000
817 Bushy Thicket Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Myron Timothy Budden $237,012
317 Cartgate Circle from Henry Dillard and Rudene Dillard to Desmond Wright and Joyce G. Wright $419,500
1081 Valley Estates Dr. from Barynia Perez and Christopher W. Ruch to David Anatra $284,900
1079 Grey Duck Lane from Steven A. English and Dejaris Bolton to Kimberly Alexander and Alex Alexander $272,000
130 Oxfordshire Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Cameron F. Flemming and Shayna Inman $237,417
108 Wild Goose Road from Scott Y Hall and Christy L. Hall to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $134,777
108 Wild Goose Road from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Fredric G. Brown $134,777
29036
1012 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Leonard Jay Chilton and Letitia D. Chilton $369,988
617 Sea Door Dr. from Ronald Nelson Cates, Jr. and Stephanie N. Cates to Travis J. Hoge and Jordan Hoge $280,000
167 Lakeport Dr. from Jon C. Rychener and Meredith K. Rychener to Edith W. Lewis and Ernest C. Lewis, Jr. $428,000
12 Grovemont Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Justin H. Brantley $244,000
14 Mapleline Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Cynthia L. Strobel $339,998
1167 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to George R. Schreiber and Judy Ann Hunt-Schreiber $236,782
33 Mapleline Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Frank Alsheimer and Cheryl Alsheimer $342,769
25 Grovemont Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kimberly Wickersham $226,562
1151 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Nathan L. Glunt and Holli Lynne-Claire Glunt $236,337
228 Massey Circle from Armando C. Rodriguez and Bibiana J. Rodriguez to John D. Still and Amber E. Still $250,409
29045
202 Peach Grove Circle from Cynthia Plant to Carolyn A. Sendler $225,000
220 Belle Ridge Road from Nadine A. Gamble to Robert Aquino and Elizabeth A. Aquino $202,500
277 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Melvin L. Robinson $375,103
29061
109 Melstone Dr. from Lita S. Akers to Job Stringfellow and Bonita Stringfellow $130,000
29063
14 Tip Top Court from Gerald T. Miller and Lisa Z. Miller to Shannon N. Leonard $148,750
209 Skyhawk Road from David W. Nims and Maria C. Nims to Mohammed Abdul Basith $147,000
264 East Dean Road from Thomas M. Traynham II and Rebecca J.W. Traynham to Barbara M. Bethel $100,000
24 Gowham Court from James Michael Robbins to Eric M. Johnson and Evelyn C. Johnson $114,900
150 Wayne McCaw Road from Carolyn A. Glen to Donald L. Shutters and Janet Shutters $175,000
2478 Hollingshed Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Daniel J. Howard and Corinne M. Howard $271,870
27 Sunrise Point from Paula Jayne Zurcher to Richard Carmody and Eileen Carmody $780,000
308 Placid Dr. from NVR, Inc. to Ranjith Sundararajan and Nandhini Raghu $231,670
618 Staffwood Dr. from Jaejoo Lim to James Witherspoon, III $188,000
12 Stamport Court from Ashley Shah to Dioney Herrara Barragan and Maria G. Lemus $116,000
148 Arbor Springs Dr. from Colleen E. Domitor to Abdul K. Hassainzada and Carolina Flores $189,900
93 Hollenbeck Road from Nicholas D. Blevins to David Britton Dove and Traci Alls Dove $232,000
29201
417 Canal Place from James A. Byars, Dennis R. Bracey and Barbara B. Bracey to Stephanie W. Wiggins and Austin Wiggins $153,080
723 Darlington St. from Daniel O’Connell to Adam G. Regenthal $145,000
1520 Main St., Unit 2D from Michael C. Edwards and Kathryn H. Edwards to Ricky E. Horne and Catherine M. Horne $245,500
3427 Keenan Dr. from Richard J. Semon and Mary R. Semon to Eric Denton and Ashley Denton $189,500
29204
2814 Craig Road from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Mary-Regina Rochelle Baker $157,000
1 Forest Trace Way from Bandon K. Wyss and Anna C. Wyss to Hannah J. Carney $160,000
2401 Putnam St. from Donald John Jordan and Shirley Jordan to Julie Ann Millager $100,000
29205
808 Rickenbacker Road from Rufus Claude McEntire, Jr. to Ashley T. McEntire $225,000
2501 Duncan St. from Samer G. Touma to John A. Mouzakis $390,000
1107 Shirley St. from Marcia Helene Berry a/k/a Marcia Helen Berry to Arin W. Cook $114,900
2506 Preston St. from Steven L. Smith, Cheryl G. Smith and Kevin Ellis Smith to Creighton Buchanan Coleman, Jr. and Creighton Buchanan Coleman, Sr. $195,000
4217 Blossom St. from Lucy Maxwell Willms to Jonathan W. Brock and Mary Catherine Brock $300,000
3208 Devereaux Road from John James Hair, III to Matthew Wisdom $181,000
746 Poinsettia St. from Erin M. Pope and William H. Pope to Richard Louis Cabalar $315,000
516 Hemphill St. from Jo Ann M. Ellinger n/k/a Jo Ann E. Funderburk to Michael Rhett Butler and Jennifer Butler $155,000
314 S. Edisto Avenue from Katherine Ann Soderquist to Sam G. Touma a/k/a Samer G. Touma $223,000
2836 Monroe St. from Jerad M. Hand and Betsy D. Hand to Stephanie L. Schaller and Robert W. Schaller $347,500
129 S. Pickens St. from William C. Stevenson to Nicholas David Ringwall $278,000
29206
4220 Willingham Dr. from Mary Beth Reynolds and Ravi Sawant to Justin A. Moose and Nicole M. Moose $219,175
146 Mayhaw Dr. from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Lorin Willard Anderson and Jo Anne Anderson $365,000
4836 Kilbourne Road from Charles E. Bayne, Sr. to Charles D. Rhodes, III and Bridget Marie Susan Brown $273,000
3917 Overcreek Road from Sarah Johnston and Harold Newfield to Vernon Bowen and Anita Bowen $334,000
3729 Greenbriar Dr. from Kevin Michael Young and Vanessa Pacifico to Gregory Chesnut Slater and Lucille Carlisle Slater $186,900
29209
528 Antioch Place from Cleo M. Moseley to Larry Maple, Jr. $109,000
337 Vermillion Dr. from Rathnamma Ashwathanarayana and Ashwatha Narayana to Elizabeth Thompson $172,000
5 Vendue Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jonathan S. Hawkins and Justine P. Hawkins $145,075
428 Guard Tower Lane from Paul Wong and Francis Wong to Teodoro D. Fugrad, Jr. and Marilyn M. Fugrad $139,000
6827 Shelley Road from Eduard L. Cecere to Donna D. Moye $147,000
2605 Atlas Road n/k/a 124 Culliver Road from Buller River Developments, LLC to John W. Kwant $159,900
6605 Saye Cut Road from David D. Hill and Michael D. Barr to John Robert Bolchoz, Jr. and Cheryl B. Bolchoz $239,000
640 Hampton Trace Lane from Judy Rutland Craig to Robert Sean Norman and Lisa Walters Norman $299,000
477 Eastfair Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrew T. Ansley $149,719
29210
1800 Carl Road from John Cantey Nye, Jr. and Donald M. Nye to Glenys M. Garcia and Ingrid J. Barba $140,000
519 Lanesborough Dr. from Richard W. Ott and Whitney Ott to Yingru Han $130,000
29212
38 Carriage Trace Court from Andrew Douglas Smith to Lauren Fredrick Young and Cynthia Dixon Young $149,000
167 West Court from Frank Clayton to Sarah W. Belt $105,000
29223
525 Mystic Springs Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charlette Taylor $248,703
1765 Cheltenham Road from Mamye E. Morris to John M. Jackson and Barbara J. Louis $126,000
2200 Bermuda Hills Road from Rex Thompson Builders, Inc. to Karl V. Williams and Bridget L. Williams $395,121
122 Meadow Springs Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Nicholas Scott $198,259
1133 Cambridge Oaks Dr. from Megan Janel Patterson n/k/a Megan Hammond to Jeff E. Phillips and Ashley Phillips $114,225
29229
408 Alderston Way from Evans Knightner, Jr. and Cathy L. Knightner to Shirlene Pickering and Keturrah Pickering $172,500
802 Wing Stripe Court from Chester L. Mosier and Vanesa C. Mosier to Christopher T. Wood $120,000
14 Gardenhill Dr. from Dorine K. Hacker and Javed K. Romani to Johnnie Louis Williams, Jr. $183,000
412 Beech Glen Dr. from Serena Branch and Jennifer R. Ardouin to Terry M. Gatewood $130,000
201 Coulter Pine Lane from James Ard and Emily Allison-Ard to Theodore Anthony Capers $149,900
516 Westmoreland Road from Vincent M. Corp to Katrena Y. Hickman $130,000
21 Ashmore Place from Timothy W. Canterbury and Megan J. Knowles to Ryan Michael Keith Spann $146,000
649 Gladiolus Dr. from Phillip E. Davis and Yvonne L. Davis to Curtis Alan Hall $170,000
11 Gardenhill Dr. from William D. Bauer, Jr. to Candace M. Brown $160,000
314 Harbor Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Julio C. Mejia and Deyanira Mejia $390,000
212 Peninsula Way from Kimberly A. Vazquez to Robert A. Bush and Lallita E.A. Bush $375,000
244 Faversham Lane from Jeffrey Ward and Natalie Ward to Regina V. Larry $150,000
100 Crane Branch Lane from Christopher W. Hinson and Cheryl A. Hinson to Robert Thomas Jordan, Jr. and Quietta Rochelle Bowden Jordan $170,500
121 Belle Grove Circle from Jason T. Williams to Kathleen Mandeville and Nicholas Mandeville $242,500
6 Birchbark Court from Michael J. Decristofaro and Lucie Decristofaro to David R. Thomas and Brittany Hester $135,000
962 Murchison Dr. from South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority f/k/a South Carolina State Housing Authority to Aisha C. Greggs $145,000
505 Summit Square Dr. from Kristine Egert-Brentzel a/k/a Kristine A. Egert-Brentzel to Cheryl I. Christian $125,000
Lexington County
29033
301 Moss Creek Dr. from Ricky L. Applewhite to Blake T. Keitt $168,000
101 Longleaf Dr. from U.S. Bank National Association to Carol Louise Miller and Jerry Don Miller $127,900
29036
120 Northshore Dr. from Casey R. Strock to Lauren Ann Lee $123,000
217 Woolbright Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Theresa L. Cheek $226,525
126 White Water Dr. from New Start Homes, LLC to Joseph Santeramo and Lois A. Santeramo $281,885
29053
118 Cranbrook Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Miguel Alberto Arce and Zulema Patricia Rodriguez $145,000
124 Sandy Creek Court from Timothy K. Ash to Antonio Torres Colon $113,500
29054
118 Old Orchard Road from William Ross Johnston and Linda W. Johnston to Thomas Cary McSwain, Frances O. McSwain and Hope O. Walsh $415,000
437 Belle Lindler Road from Grandon S. Jeffcoat, Twilla H. Jeffcoat and Bryon P. Jeffcoat to Lawson Phagan Condell and Leah Condell $332,000
29063
417 Cressfell Road from Jacob A. Bowen and Stephanie Bowen to Erik K. Sickinger $139,500
1481 Fork Avenue from Mary E. Barrett to Sumitra Ganesh and Srinath Seshadri $182,000
1012 Hilton Point Road from Christopher H. Forward and Melissa D. Forward to Jeffrey C. Dyal and Elspeth C. Dyal $270,000
29070
1127 Holly Ferry Court from Lawrence H. Weinberg to Lisa G. Hansen $114,000
122 S. East Avenue from Beth A. West n/k/a Beth A. Bolles to Brandon S. Jordan and Heather H. Jordan $128,000
29072
115 Twelve Oak Lane from Melanie T. Nunley, Randall D. Taylor and Sharon T. Harrington to Jonathan S. Collins and Susan E. Collins $227,500
405 Mallard Lakes Dr. from Oliver James Bennett, Jr., Janice Bethany James Allen, Phyllis Annette James and Pamela James Hart to George Fersner Carson, III and Leslie T. Carson $130,000
152 Shoal Creek Circle from Lawrence F. Girard and Brittni A. Girard to Helen H. Robinson $306,000
117 Ridingfield Road from G. Marshall Jumper and Jackie J. Jumper to Michael Paulchel and Michelle Paulchel $326,000
112 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Wilson Chow and Heather L. Taylor $231,915
324 Dawsons Park Dr. from Michael Anthony Wood to Whitney M. Upchurch and Devin A. Lattin $154,900
118 Cochin Trace from Todd Bailey to Lacey J. Coakley $130,000
123 Carrie Clyde Court from B. Allen Branham and Ashley Floyd Branham to Edmund Mbu and Prudence Mbu $540,000
108 Saks Avenue from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Robert E. Elliott $265,314
121 Foley Lane from Matthew R. Reeves to James Harvey Chavis, III and Christina Michele Berchey $160,000
397 Spruce Glen Road from Timothy Cooledge and Teresa Cooledge to Steven Belle and Elizabeth Belle $284,000
102 Wessinger Dr. from Susan M. Deese to Michael D. Spires $107,500
117 Weatherford Court from Michael D. Dawkins to Curtis Mattingly and Philine Mattingly $131,000
337 Montrose Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sammy G. Wo, Oksana Kuzmina Valeriy Kuzmin and Zoya Kuzmina $345,236
104 Rapala Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Blake Alexander Clamp and Emily Paige Clamp $290,650
102 Huxley Court from Terry W. Herbst to Aditya Sharma and Manya Sharma $165,000
316 Farming Creek Way from Randy L. Giswold to Dustin B. Nettles $137,000
508 Swingset Lane from Synergy Homes of SC, LLC to Richard A. Gofredo and Judy K. Gofredo $289,900
1441 Old Chapin Road 721 from Andrew N. Lewham to Andrew N. Lehman $257,500
241 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Britt E. Ellis, Bill Edward Ellis and Nancy E. Ellis $164,900
140 Waterway Court, Unit 18C from Sandlapper Estates, LLC to Brianna O’Toole and Megan Carmichael $124,000
112 Fairhope Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bryan L. Jacobs and Kristy D. Jacobs $268,567
209 Stoneridge Dr. from Susan Hagee McFarland and Cheryl Hagee Hughes to Brent A. Harper and Susan M. Harper $239,900
601 Tayser Court from Michelle Scribellito a/k/a Michelle S. Ladd a/k/a Michelle Ladd Comeaux to Jonathan Michael Stone $167,900
228 Golden Fluke Dr. from NVR, Inc. to Dominick F. Santoro and Elisa J. Santoro $282,380
114 Dove Chase Trail from NVR, Inc. to Yuriy Petrenko and Natalia Petrenko $245,125
147 Luna Trail from NVR, Inc. to Marilyn P. Brooks $144,080
316 Olde Hickory Court from Marilyn Kauffman to Mandy L. Nettles $133,500
514 Fortino Way from NVR, Inc. to Kevin Michael Schmidt, Jr. $150,000
367 Merus Dr. from NVR, Inc. to Donald Castellucci and Joyce Castellucci $144,000
329 Red Barn Court from Thomas O. Wheatley and Linda D. Wheatley to Andrew C. Brown $159,500
310 Duck Creek Lane from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Craig A. Januchowski and Clare V. Januchowski $175,000
112 Torreyglen Dr. from Walter Michael Weeks, Jr. and Elizabeth C. Weeks to Joshua Adam Brown and Jordyn Che Brown $178,000
103 Riverbirch Road from Ellen T. Staubach to Jeffrey D. Glenn and Leigh M. Glenn $244,000
21 Millstone Lane from Danette Wood to Caroline Whatley and Shane Whatley $199,500
125 Hunters Trail from Alfred Jason Britt and Jody S. Britt to John P. Hilbish and Allison H. Hilbish $249,900
212 Tillman St. from Mark Ullman and Elizabeth S. Ullman to Brittany Moran and Brian Moran $290,000
565 Charles Court from Julian Lazar and Shirley Lazar to Kyle Matthew Young and Amanda Taylor Young $490,000
200 Rapala Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeanette C. Wallulis $339,608
104 Plymouth Pass Way from Michael A. Ballinger and Jennifer Ballinger to Bret J. Carter and Rebecca J. Carter $267,000
211 Pisgah Court from Rodney O. Huber and Marci L. Huber to Marc A. Metzger and Alison M. Metzger $356,000
105 Heddon Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Inderpreet Singh $389,900
313 Gemstone Court from Lori Beach to Carlisle W. Limehouse, III and Amy M. Limehouse $185,000
954 Battenkill Court from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Derek A. Dombroski and Melanie C. Dombroski $630,712
132 Rabbit Road from Thomas M. Gaebel, Jr. and Kimberly J. Gaebel to Nichole M. Adams and Matthew Thomas Adams $225,000
517 Deanna Court from Phyllis L. Ditch, Damon Patrick Ditch and Curtis Michael Ditch to Toni L. Hill $134,000
140 Beam Point from Melvin O. Mitchum and Norma H. Mitchum to William R. Kelly $275,000
1 Boardwalk Lane from Christopher W. Stroud and Catherine M. Stroud to Michael Bogeajis and Virginia A. Bogeajis $145,000
221 Burma Road from Emily C. Wallace n/k/a Emily C. Lacount to Isaac Pearson $128,000
113 Deerglade Run from Harold L. Cromer, III and Elaine P. Cromer to Steven S. Taylor $193,000
130 Cosima Court from Bonnie S. Owens to Nicholas D. Grunden and Casey D. Donohue $227,000
516 Aspen Glade Court from Ann M. Bernhard and James K. Bernhard to Jean Pullen and Frank Falzetti $280,000
337 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Lizmarie Alequin-Ramos $215,625
223 Golden Fluke Dr. from NVR, Inc. to John Robert Schwenzer and Jennifer Lynn Schwenzer $309,375
29073
538 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher B. Pressly and Megan W. Pressly $209,595
515 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Albert W. Manning and Beverly J. Manning $192,415
415 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Othman Al-Assaf and Tahani Al-Souriki $308,471
3321 Hillsprings Dr. from James E. Chandler and Barbara C. Chandler to Archie M. Auten, Jr. $110,000
711 Holm Oak Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Daniel O. Padron $214,713
236 Pleasant View Dr. from Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC to Rachael B. Clark $119,900
115 Sweetwater Lane from Troy D. Elrod and Sue J. Elrod to Kyle B. Kyzer $210,000
628 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Helen E. Siceloff $145,000
624 Golden Edge Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Justin L. McCoy $156,000
109 Whitton Court from Anil Gi. Railkar to Mary C. Kennedy $118,325
929 Laurel Road from Robbie J. Sims and Leslie H. Sims to Ashley C. Hall $117,000
352 Rudwick Dr. from Matthew A. Koen to Ricky Dwight Grubbs, Jr. and Branna O. Grubbs $150,000
106 Long Vista Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Victor E. Paul and Patricia E. Paul $342,315
101 Crassula Dr. from Tonya Schofield n/k/a Tonya Schofield Titcomb to Louis Campbell $144,000
191 Savannah Hills Dr. from Amy Leigh Brewer to Jeffrey Curt Russo $104,000
234 Viking Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Turon B. Moody $216,045
332 Meadow Saffron Dr. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ebonie T. McDaniel $194,000
428 Colony Lakes Dr. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew Shell $172,365
624 Riglaw Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gerald Scott Marcle $180,390
404 Windy Trail Court from Sunbelt Rental Investments II, LLC to Milady J. Richter, Della D. Meadows and William T. Meadows $126,000
1508 Knotts Haven Trail from Jeffrey C. Dyal and Elspeth C. Dyal to Alyssa F. O’Dell and Jason W. Wright $210,000
29169
409 9th St. from Edwin B. Griffin to Timothy Nicholson $100,000
112 Lake Princeton Way from Whitney Knott and Beth F. Knott to Michael P. Smithart and Terri N. Roberts $122,000
125 Saluda Woods Court from Carolyn Lowe to Kourtney L. Love $105,000
148 Wainscot Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Stacy E. Clemson $162,196
406 Monarch Lane from Margaret H. Mackaben to Samuel C. Freeman and Pamela J. Richards $158,900
29170
128 Pebble Creek Dr. from Bryan L. Jacobs and Kristy D. Jacobs to Shyann Gilstrap and Loretta Gilstrap $150,000
607 Cedar Field Lane from Patricia J. Logan to Carolyn E. Pearson and Edwin L. Pearson, Jr. $103,000
1987 Blue Ridge Terrace from Joye Suzanne Mann Brunnemer and Mark Brunnemer to Kay Diana Hale $130,000
314 Ashburton Lane from Owen A. Dutton and Patricia M. Dutton to Brian Taylor $194,000
1126 Blakely Court from Ruby L. Coleman to Angela Windham Hicks and Richard Hicks $268,000
468 Dickson Hill Circle from Michael W. Branch to Jerry Dennis Douglas and Tamara Tinman Douglas $242,500
527 Dickson Hill Circle from Corey Stephen Holcombe and Hollie Griffin Holcombe to Adam Anderson and Lisa Anderson $285,000
144 Pebble Creek Dr. from Ruth E. Reider to Matthew F. Eggert $116,000
29172
451 Chapel Road from Toni Zeigler and Jamie Sullivan to Megan Shull $103,500
29210
229 Tudor Road from Gerard C. Jasinski and Linda L. Jasinski to Gerard C. Jasinski and Linda L. Jasinski $173,000
902 Kingsbridge Road from Stephanie K. Phoenix and Robert H. Phoenix to Tracey D. Lee $143,000
324 Hearthstone Road from Yoo Han Kim to Ma Kyit Ngwe and Thee Hart $134,900
125 Cheshire Dr. from David K. Marion and Deborah Jenkins Marion to Robert Kenneth Orr and Christina K. Orr $196,000
436 Brookshire Dr. from USAA Federal Savings Bank to Maynard T. Robinson $125,000
29212
213 Hunters Blind Dr. from Karl D. Sease and Kathleen D. Sease to Brian M. Wilds $267,500
147 Wexhurst Road from Thomas H. Trively, Jr. and Jeanie M. Trively to Shannon L. Campbell and Michael A. Gajewski $204,760
512 Windward Lane from Allen F. Batzinger and Virginia B. Batzinger to Jeffrey T. Reeves and Amy H. Reeves $530,000
143 Archers Lane from William J. Westerkam to Atit Bhattachan $200,000
160 Leeward Road from Franklin E. Taylor to Avril J. Davis $100,000
312 Crosscreek Court from Ashwani Monga and Alokparna B. Monga to Charles Walker $261,000
Kershaw County
29020
303 Cool Springs Dr. from Sandra Vannoy to John R. Mullin, Jr. and Lee Elizabeth Mullin $184,000
2003 Medfield Dr. from Edward M. Alexander to Andrew J. Dugan and Sunny R. Dugan $111,000
1812 Brook Dr. from Linda J. Mchone and Myrtle Parker Jordan to Bradley E. Sheorn $136,500
1217 Mill St. from Dale A. Sheheen to Michael L. Belvin and Jodie Belvin $266,000
1525 Carl A. Horton Road from Robert J. Campbell to Kyle Agee and Kathryn Agee $259,500
128 Hackamore Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patrick Cook and Cynthia Cook $272,500
29045
964 Wildwood Lane from Patrict J. Galante and Amber M. Taylor n/k/a Amber M. Galante to Eric M. Rose and Tammy J. Rose $212,000
10 Fir Tree Lane from James E. Gantt to Christian P. Mantilla and Therese L. Mantilla $184,000
2843 Bowen St. from Amie W. Radcliff n/k/a Amie W. Hickerson to Brookfield Relocation, Inc. $187,250
2483 Bowen St. from Brookfield Relocation, Inc. to Gary B. Brower and Teresa W. Brower $187,250
25 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Timothy A. Braithwait and Nichole K. Braithwait $307,015
58 Nature Lane from Michael Quiros to Marshall Lagrear Riddle $127,000
4 Aubrey Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Gerald L. Whittaker and Charolette C. Whittaker $207,990
2 Desert Rose Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Deron Hill $194,880
45 Needle Palm Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Carrie Mann Hill $178,900
36 Needle Palm Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John A. Hunter and Heidi E. Hunter $181,104
29078
53 Derby Lane from Don Blackstone Construction, LLC to Edward Alexander $128,000
414 Rabon Road from Amanda G. Odom and Virginia C. Ray to Sheena B. Cantrell $150,000
14A Hoefer Court from Larry R. Rabon and Nancy K. Rabon to Charles W. Gomez $124,000
1183 Ridgeway Road from Marshall D. Means and Ivey L. Means to Tanya N. Randolph and Antonio A. Randolph, Sr. $112,700
35 Paces Run Court from Tracy E. Peake and Kate F. Peake to Faye G. Taylor $168,000
41 Paces Run from Michael K. Nicholson to Travis W. Ammon and Victoria G. Ammon $161,000
11 Old Farm Road from Shawn Phipps and Lisa M. Phipps to Christopher D. Everhart and Kelly M. Everhart $257,000
356 Charm Hill Road from Signal Homes, LLC to Adam D. Henry $118,000
29130
1648 Catclaw Lane from Mike James and Paige James to David H. Cassady and Kathy A. Cassady $282,500
Top Property Transfers
Top Five Richland County
27 Sunrise Point 29063 from Paula Jayne Zurcher to Richard Carmody and Eileen Carmody $780,000
167 Lakeport Dr. 29036 from Jon C. Rychener and Meredith K. Rychener to Edith W. Lewis and Ernest C. Lewis, Jr. $428,000
317 Cartgate Circle 29016 from Henry Dillard and Rudene Dillard to Desmond Wright and Joyce G. Wright $419,500
2200 Bermuda Hills Road 29223 from Rex Thompson Builders, Inc. to Karl V. Williams and Bridget L. Williams $395,121
2501 Duncan St. 29205 from Samer G. Touma to John A. Mouzakis $390,000
Top Five Lexington County
954 Battenkill Court 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Derek A. Dombroski and Melanie C. Dombroski $630,712
123 Carrie Clyde Court 29072 from B. Allen Branham and Ashley Floyd Branham to Edmund Mbu and Prudence Mbu $540,000
512 Windward Lane 29212 from Allen F. Batzinger and Virginia B. Batzinger to Jeffrey T. Reeves and Amy H. Reeves $530,000
565 Charles Court 29072 from Julian Lazar and Shirley Lazar to Kyle Matthew Young and Amanda Taylor Young $490,000
118 Old Orchard Road 29054 from William Ross Johnston and Linda W. Johnston to Thomas Cary McSwain, Frances O. McSwain and Hope O. Walsh $415,000
Top Five Kershaw County
25 Saughtree Lane W. 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Timothy A. Braithwait and Nichole K. Braithwait $307,015
1648 Catclaw Lane 29130 from Mike James and Paige James to David H. Cassady and Kathy A. Cassady $282,500
128 Hackamore Lane 29020 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patrick Cook and Cynthia Cook $272,500
1217 Mill St. 29020 from Dale A. Sheheen to Michael L. Belvin and Jodie Belvin $266,000
1525 Carl A. Horton Road 29020 from Robert J. Campbell to Kyle Agee and Kathryn Agee $259,500
