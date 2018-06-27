The Inn at Claussen's in Five Points, Columbia, SC
The Inn at Claussen's in Five Points, Columbia, SC Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
The Inn at Claussen's in Five Points, Columbia, SC Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Business

What's going on at Claussen's Inn in Five Points?

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

June 27, 2018 04:43 PM

Columbia, SC

If you've been down in Five Points recently, hanging around upper Greene Street, you may have noticed a little bit of activity at The Inn at Claussen's at 2001-2003 Greene St.

The address has appeared on the draft agenda for the city of Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission's regular July 12 session. A request for a Certificate of Design Approval is on the regular agenda.

Under the Bailey Bill, someone who renovates a qualifying historic building may be eligible for tax breaks.

The Inn at Claussen's Bakery is listed on the National Register of Historic Buildings. The building, the former home of a bakery, was built in 1928. The bakery closed in 1963. Years later, the building became a boutique inn, which closed in November.

Colliers International holds the listing, but the listing agent could not be reached for comment.

  Comments  