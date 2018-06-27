What's going on at Claussen's Inn in Five Points?

If you've been down in Five Points recently, hanging around upper Greene Street, you may have noticed a little bit of activity at The Inn at Claussen's at 2001-2003 Greene St.
The address has appeared on the draft agenda for the city of Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission's regular July 12 session. A request for a Certificate of Design Approval is on the regular agenda.
Under the Bailey Bill, someone who renovates a qualifying historic building may be eligible for tax breaks.
The Inn at Claussen's Bakery is listed on the National Register of Historic Buildings. The building, the former home of a bakery, was built in 1928. The bakery closed in 1963. Years later, the building became a boutique inn, which closed in November.
Colliers International holds the listing, but the listing agent could not be reached for comment.
