These Midlands restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings this month

While inspecting Midlands restaurants this month, inspectors encountered things from cockroaches to layers of "meat juices."
The State took a look at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's inspection reports for food establishments across the Midlands. These restaurants received some of the lowest ratings in June.
- La Fogata, Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia
Mexican restaurant La Fogata was given a C after scoring an 80 percent during a routine inspection on June 5 and failing to make many corrections before a later follow-up, according to inspection reports.
During the initial inspection, health department officials found roaches behind a table where food was being prepared and underneath a microwave, according to the report. Multiple cans of pesticide were found in the restaurant as well. Inspectors also found black buildup on the ice machines and debris and grime in the dish preparation area, according to the report. There was also heavy buildup on dish racks and trays in the washer.
During a June 8 follow-up, the restaurant scored a 92 percent, but was still awarded a C, losing points again for roaches, though inspectors did comment that the situation had improved. Additionally, the restaurant was cited for not keeping food items at the proper temperature.
In past inspections, La Fogata has scored one C before during a 2016 inspection. Otherwise, the restaurant received a mix of A's and B's.
- Pho Viet, Devine Street in Columbia
During a June 5 inspection, Pho Viet, a Vietnamese restaurant in Five Points, scored a C on a health inspection. They were awarded a 75 percent.
Employees were using single-use gloves multiple times, washing them with water and wiping them down, according to inspection reports. Pans with "gross debris" were being used to store onions and ginger. A used wooden spoon with soup fat was hanging in the walk-in.
Inspectors also noticed a layer of "heavy grease and debris" on equipment and walls. The freezers had a layer of "meat juices" in their bottoms, according to the report.
During a follow-up inspection, the restaurant scored a 93, but was still awarded a C after failing to correct storing temperatures for some foods.
In the past 13 months, Pho Viet has scored three C's. Past inspections have produced A's and one B, including an A during a June 22 inspection.
- Past Time Cafe, Sumter Street in Columbia
Known as both Massey's Past Time Cafe and Anthony's Past Time Cafe, the retro diner in Columbia was awarded a 77 percent — a C — during a June 6 inspection, according to reports.
During an initial inspection, officials found a layer of grease on equipment, walls, floors and the ceiling. Roaches and flies were spotted near the walk-in and trash was stacked inside of the cooler, according to the report. Employees were using ice machines to store containers of raw meat.
Soap and paper towels were missing from areas where employees could wash their hands, according to the report. A puddle of water was forming in the back of the kitchen, and a "white clog" was preventing draining near the ice maker.
During a follow-up, the restaurant was awarded a 94 percent, missing points for a stained and worn cutting board and the grease accumulation.
The Past Time Cafe has only scored a C once before, and otherwise maintained almost entirely A's.
- Tao Asian Fusion & Bar, Columbiana Drive in Columbia
After a June 27 inspection, Tao Asian Fusion & Bar scored a 72 percent, or a C, according to inspection reports.
Inspectors found raw "chicken juices" dripping into pans of raw beef and raw shrimp in the prep cooler and egg crates stored next to clean dishes. Foods that were supposed to be frozen in the freezer were still too hot, not freezing.
Employees began preparing food without washing hands in some instances, and when they did wash, it was in a standing bucket of water. No soap or paper towels were at hand sinks in the kitchen. In the bar sink, dirty dishes were stored.
The restaurant has not had a chance for a follow-up inspection yet, but in the past, it's only received one posted grade below an A.
- Cecilia's Mexican Restaurant, St. Andrews Road in Columbia
Celia's Mexican Restaurant was awarded a C after scoring low on an inspection following up on one scored at 85 percent, according to reports.
During the June 18 inspection, inspectors noticed the restaurant didn't have a system for marking foods kept for more than 24 hours. Additionally, food was not cooled correctly, and food in coolers was too hot.
During a follow-up inspection, Cecilia's scored a 91 percent after it failed to fix its temperature problem.
In the past, Cecilia's scored one B and 4 A's.
Did you like this story? Check out our previous restaurant inspection stories or search your favorite restaurant.
May's worst health inspection reports
April's worst health inspection reports
Comments