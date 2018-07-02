Longtime Midlands jeweler to close

Satterfield's Jewelry Warehouse will be closing the Bower Parkway location in Harbison later this month.
According to a Facebook post, the lease was coming up for renewal and the owners decided not to renew. The closing will also effect the affiliated Garnet and Black Traditions (Gamecock merchandise), Tiger Paw Traditions (Clemson), and Palmetto Traditions (SC-related) shops.
Jewelry Warehouse was founded in 1977 by George and Edith Satterfield. The first store sold high-end jewelry and retail merchandise such as sports merchandise and everyday objects. In the 1980s, Jewelry Warehouse began capitalizing on the rabid fan base of Clemson and South Carolina football teams by giving away "Beat ___" stickers on game days.
The popularity of the sports merchandise led to the opening of the Tiger Paw Traditions and Garnet and Black Traditions shops.
George Satterfield passed away in 2005 and his son, Scott Satterfield, took over the business. The family name was added to the business name in 2017, becoming Satterfield's Jewelry Warehouse.
Inventory from the Harbison location will be consolidated to the remaining two locations at Parkland Plaza in Cayce and at 5134 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington.
Comments