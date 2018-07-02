Lizard's Thicket closes Midlands store for renovations

The Lizard's Thicket on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, SC, is closed for renovations.

Franchise owner Bobby Williams says that location is the latest of the company's fifteen locations to undergo a refurbishment. Once complete, the Cayce restaurant should boast some new kitchen equipment, new seating, updated bathrooms and fresh paint.

The remodel should take about 6 weeks, according to Williams. Earlier this year, the Lexington location closed for one week for a kitchen renovation; last year, the Elmwood location underwent a complete redo.

SIGN UP