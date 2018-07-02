Lizard's Thicket on Knox Abbott in Cayce, SC
Lizard's Thicket closes Midlands store for renovations

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

July 02, 2018 03:49 PM

Columbia, SC

The Lizard's Thicket on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, SC, is closed for renovations.

Franchise owner Bobby Williams says that location is the latest of the company's fifteen locations to undergo a refurbishment. Once complete, the Cayce restaurant should boast some new kitchen equipment, new seating, updated bathrooms and fresh paint.

The remodel should take about 6 weeks, according to Williams. Earlier this year, the Lexington location closed for one week for a kitchen renovation; last year, the Elmwood location underwent a complete redo.

