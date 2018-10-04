750 new jobs are coming to Columbia. Here’s where

A Columbia manufacturer is adding 750 new jobs.
Ingersoll Rand, an HVAC manufacturer, made the announcement as it prepares to cease operations at its plants in Macon, Ga., by the end of the year and Lexington, Ky., by the end of 2019.
“The company’s intent is to support U.S. growth by transitioning and consolidating production of similar commercial HVAC products to a single location in Columbia, SC,” the company said in a news release.
The Trane facility on Killian Road off Interstate 77 is one million square feet with additional land to accommodate growth, the company said. Trane is a subsidiary of Ingersoll Rand.
The new jobs at the Columbia plant include positions in assembly, machinery, advanced manufacturing, software support, engineering and more. They will include a mix of salary and production jobs when the company begins hiring next year.
In addition, Ingersoll Rand intends to add an additional 500 jobs to all of its U.S. operations over the next year.
