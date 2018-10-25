Money woes at SCANA? Utility releases latest financial report in wake of nuclear fiasco.

SCANA, the struggling South Carolina power company staggered by last year’s failed nuclear construction project, announced a better financial picture Thursday than it has in recent months.
The company said its earnings for the third quarter of this year were $67 million, or 47 cents per share, compared to earnings of $34 million, or 24 cents per share, for the third quarter of 2017. Last year, the company was dealing with an impairment loss of $132 million associated with the V.C. Summer nuclear project, SCANA said in a news release.
But overall, the company continues to struggle.
SCANA’s earnings for the first nine months of 2018 were $82 million less than in the first nine months of last year. The company reported earnings of $244 million, or $1.71 per share for the first nine months of this year. In 2017, the company reported earnings of $326 million, or $2.28 per share for the same time period.
SCANA, the parent company of SCE&G, has been criticized heavily since quitting the V.C. Summer nuclear construction project on July 31, 2017. The company and its junior partner, state-owned Santee Cooper, said last year they could no longer justify building the project following the bankruptcy of chief contractor Westinghouse Electric. Between the two companies, they had spent $9 billion.
Ratepayers and state policy makers have been irate since the companies walked away from the project. SCANA raised rates for the construction effort, charging customers some $2 billion for work it eventually chose not to complete. At one point, customers were paying an average of $27 per month. The Legislature has since taken action to force a return of the money, but many issues remain unresolved.
That has translated to bad financial news for the company and its shareholders.
In August, the company announced a dramatic drop in earnings as it set aside $109 million for state-ordered rate cuts connected to the V.C. Summer construction disaster in 2017.
SCANA said in August that its second-quarter profits were $8 million, compared to $121 million during the same quarter of 2017. Earlier this year, SCANA’s board slashed dividends to stockholders by about 80 percent.
SCANA shareholders approved the sale this past summer of their company to Dominion Energy of Virginia., but the merger needs regulatory approval in South Carolina. That will be decided after a hearing next month in Columbia.
Headquartered in Cayce, SCANA Corporation, is an energy-based holding company and parent corporation of SCE&G, which serves customers in the Charleston and Columbia areas. The company serves about 727,000 electrical customers in South Carolina.
