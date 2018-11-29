New Indian restaurant opens in downtown Columbia

Business

BayLeaf Eclectic Indian restaurant is open at 530 Lady St. in downtown Columbia.
BayLeaf Eclectic Indian restaurant has opened in the Vista in downtown Columbia, filling the footprint of another Asian restaurant that closed last year.

Menu items include $5-$12 appetizers such as samosa and bonda and $10-$19 entrees including a variety of dum biryani and fried rice dishes.

BayLeaf is located in the former M Grille restaurant at 730 Lady St.

BayLeaf is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

