Popular Columbia taco shop shuttering its doors

A shop popular among University of South Carolina students and other locals for its unique taco offerings is closing its doors this month.
White Duck Taco Shop announced on its social media pages Tuesday — a day popular for eating tacos — that it would be closing the Columbia shop on December 23. The eatery, located near USC on 612 Whaley Street, opened in January 2016.
Kitchen Manager Patrick Glover said he could not talk about the specifics of the store’s closing, but it was due to “financial problems” at the Columbia location.
“If we get enough people in here to pay the bills to stay open, we’ll stay open. But as of right now we don’t have it,” he said.
Owners Ben and Laura Mixon opened the first White Duck in Asheville in 2011. Since, the Mixons have opened two additional Asheville locations, a shop in Greenville, one in Charleston and two in Tennessee — one in Johnson City and another in Nashville.
