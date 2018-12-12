New jobs coming to Richland County thanks to Ohio-based company’s investment

A $13.6 million dollar investment from a manufacturing company is bringing new jobs to Blythewood, according to a statement from the Richland County government.
Ohio-based Owens Corning, which develops insulation and fiberglass, will be hiring for 16 new positions at their Blythewood plant in late 2019, according to the statement.
Owens Corning is operating from a manufacturing facility at 1051 Jenkins Brothers Road, according to the statement. It will be converting one of the already in use production lines to create coated non-woven products used in the building industry.
“We are grateful that Owens Corning has chosen Richland County to locate its operations here,” County Councilman Paul Livingston said, according to the statement.
The company operates four other facilities throughout the state, including in Aiken, Charleston, Duncan and Starr, according to the statement.
